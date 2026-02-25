BridgeBio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Commercial Updates

$154.2 million in total fourth quarter revenues, net, and $502.1 million in full year revenues, net, primarily comprised of net product revenue of $146.0 million and $362.4 million, respectively

BridgeBio reported three positive Phase 3 trial readouts in just over three months, a demonstration of its unique model for sustainable drug development as described in a recent peer-reviewed manuscript

Attruby continues to demonstrate clinical differentiation as a first-choice therapy in ATTR-CM with the greatest TTR stabilization on the market (≥90%) and the most rapid benefit on clinical outcomes observed within 1 month, with 7,804 unique patient prescriptions written by 1,856 unique prescribers as of February 20, 2026

PROPEL 3 for oral infigratinib successfully met its primary endpoint (p<0.0001). The change from baseline in AHV was superior to placebo at Week 52, with a mean treatment difference against placebo of +2.10 cm/year; topline results showed the first statistically significant improvements in body proportionality in achondroplasia

Positive interim Phase 3 FORTIFY results for BBP-418 in LGMD2I/R9 demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 2.6-point NSAD improvement versus placebo at 12 months; FDA recommended pursuing traditional approval, supporting a planned 1H 2026 NDA submission and a U.S. launch anticipated in late 2026/early 2027

On track for a 1H 2026 NDA submission following positive Phase 3 CALIBRATE results for encaleret in ADH1 and successful completion of a pre-NDA meeting with FDA; U.S. launch anticipated in late 2026/early 2027

$587.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of December 31, 2025; additionally, the Company completed issuance of $632.5 million aggregate principal amount of 2033 convertible notes in January 2026, positioning it to fund planned commercial and pipeline operations





PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage, multi-product biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for genetic conditions, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, and provided an update on Attruby’s commercial progress.

Pipeline Overview:

Program Status Next expected milestone Acoramidis for ATTR-CM Approved in U.S., E.U., Japan, Switzerland, and U.K. New OLE data to be shared at ACC Scientific Sessions BBP-418 for LGMD2I/R9 FORTIFY, Phase 3 study positive interim analysis topline results released Submit NDA to FDA in 1H 2026 Encaleret for ADH1 CALIBRATE, Phase 3 study positive topline results released Submit NDA to FDA in 1H 2026 Infigratinib for achondroplasia PROPEL 3, Phase 3 study positive topline results released Submit NDA to FDA in 2H 2026 Encaleret for chronic hypoparathyroidism Phase 2 proof-of-principle study and FDA End of Phase 2 interaction completed Phase 3 study to be initiated in 2H 2026 Infigratinib for hypochondroplasia ACCEL 2/3, Phase 2 portion enrollment completed Phase 2 data in 2H 2026 Depleter for ATTR-CM Development candidate nomination Submit IND to the FDA in 2027



“As we close our first decade at BridgeBio, we’re reflecting on just how far we’ve come – from a bold idea about a new type of biotech rooted in a hub-and-spoke model to a company with incredible commercial strength and multiple late-stage successes. In a little over three months, we’ve delivered three successful Phase 3 readouts, a testament to the rigor of our science, the dedication of our teams, and the trust of the patients and physicians we serve. In all, we hope this leads to 6 approved products as our first decade draws to a close. I am excited not only to live up to our responsibilities against these assets but further to see if we can do even better,” said Co-Founder and CEO, Neil Kumar, Ph.D.

Corporate Updates:

BridgeBio published its unique model for sustainable drug development in a peer-reviewed Drug Discovery Today manuscript, highlighting its ability to reduce asset-level risk, improve clinical success rates through genetic validation, and enhance capital efficiency to drive sustainable growth. This builds on the recent case studies at Harvard and MIT and BridgeBio case study published in 2024 as a peer reviewed manuscript in Journal of Portfolio Management that elucidates the BridgeBio approach.

In January 2026, BridgeBio completed issuance of $632.5 million aggregate principal amount Convertible Senior Notes due 2033. This transaction is part of BridgeBio’s strategy to lower interest expense, reduce dilution, and significantly extend debt maturity.

With the reauthorization of the Rare Pediatric Review Voucher (PRV) program, BBP-418, BBP-812, and infigratinib, each of which has received Rare Pediatric Disease designation, may be eligible to receive PRV upon approval. A PRV may be used to shorten the FDA review timeline for a subsequent drug application from 10 months to 6 months or can be sold upon receipt to another company.





Commercial Updates:

As of February 20, 2026, 7,804 unique patient prescriptions have been written by 1,856 unique prescribers since FDA approval in November 2024. The fourth quarter total revenues, net totaled $154.2 million, comprised of $146.0 million of U.S. Attruby net product revenue, $5.3 million from royalty revenue, and $2.9 million in license and services revenue. The full year 2025 net product revenue was $362.4 million.

“2025 reflected strong commercial momentum for Attruby and an important step forward as we advance three additional medicines toward potential commercialization,” said Matt Outten, Chief Commercial Officer of BridgeBio. “Attruby delivered 35% quarter-over-quarter growth in net product revenue in Q4, driven by its differentiated profile as the only near-complete stabilizer on the market, continued prescribing growth, repeat use, and patient persistence that has exceeded our expectations. As we prepare for the potential launches of BBP-418, encaleret, and infigratinib, we are intentionally applying the learnings established with Attruby. When successful, these approvals will bring BridgeBio to achieving six approved medicines, which marks a significant milestone for our platform and positions us to extend our impact to even more patients with genetic conditions.”

Pipeline Updates:

Attruby (acoramidis) – First and only near-complete (≥90%) transthyretin (TTR) stabilizer for treatment of transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM):

At the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2025, data from the ATTRibute-CM study showed that acoramidis significantly reduces all-cause mortality through Month 42 in the overall variant ATTR-CM population, and specifically in the p.Val142Ile (V142I, V122I) subpopulation. The V142I variant disproportionately affects individuals of Western African ancestry, with a carrier frequency of 3-4% in the U.S. Black population. These data were simultaneously published in JAMA Cardiology. 1

More data on Attruby will be shared at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Annual Scientific Sessions & Expo in March 2026 and in additional medical congresses throughout 2026.





BBP-418 – Glycosylation substrate for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9 (LGMD2I/R9):

FORTIFY, the Phase 3 clinical trial of BBP-418, successfully achieved all primary and secondary endpoints of its interim analysis. The topline results can be found here

Based on the statistically significant and clinically meaningful interim analysis results, BridgeBio intends to submit an NDA to the FDA for traditional approval in the first half of 2026 with a U.S. launch anticipated in late 2026/early 2027.

Claudia Bujold, RN, MBA, joined the Company as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing to lead the U.S. commercial launch of BBP-418. Claudia brings more than 25 years of global commercialization experience and led the strategy and execution for multiple launches in both broad markets (Kisqali for early breast cancer) and rare conditions (Skyclarys for Friedreich’s Ataxia).

Based on the FORTIFY interim analysis results, BridgeBio is also engaging regulatory agencies to identify an expedited path to approval for BBP-418 in Europe.

If successful, BBP-418 could be the first approved therapy for individuals living with LGMD2I/R9, potentially representing the first approval of a therapy for any form of LGMD.

The Company intends to initiate clinical studies of BBP-418 in LGMD2I/R9 for individuals less than 12 years of age and in LGMD2M/2U in the near future.





Encaleret – Calcium-sensing receptor (CaSR) antagonist for autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 (ADH1) and chronic hypoparathyroidism:

CALIBRATE, the Phase 3 clinical trial of encaleret in ADH1, successfully achieved all pre-specified primary and key secondary efficacy endpoints. The topline results can be found here

BridgeBio has successfully completed a pre-NDA interaction and intends to submit an NDA to the FDA in the first half of 2026, and a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to follow.

The Company anticipates a U.S. launch in late 2026/early 2027. If approved, encaleret would be the first therapy indicated specifically for individuals living with ADH1.

Jeron Evans joined the Company as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing to lead the U.S. commercial launch of encaleret. Jeron brings more than 30 years of global commercialization experience across biopharma, medtech, and diagnostics.

Diagnosis of ADH1 in the U.S. has accelerated with >1,700 unique patients claimed under the dedicated ICD-10 code (E20.810) during the 24-month period from October 2023-2025.

The Company initiated CALIBRATE-PEDS, a registrational Phase 2/3 study of encaleret in pediatric ADH1.

The Company also plans to initiate RECLAIM-HP, a Phase 3 study of encaleret in chronic hypoparathyroidism in the second half of 2026.





Infigratinib – FGFR3 inhibitor:

PROPEL 3, the Phase 3 clinical trial of infigratinib in achondroplasia, successfully achieved its pre-specified primary efficacy endpoint of change from baseline in absolute height velocity (AHV) at Week 52 (p<0.0001). In addition, infigratinib showed the first statistically significant improvement in body proportionality against placebo in achondroplasia in children 3 to younger than 8 years old in a pre-specified exploratory analysis. The topline results can be found here

Based on the statistically significant data, BridgeBio intends to submit an NDA to the FDA and a MAA to the EMA in the second half of 2026. If approved, the Company plans to launch in early to mid 2027.

Aaron McIlwain joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing to lead the U.S. commercial launch of infigratinib for achondroplasia. Previously, Aaron was the global ATTR brand lead for Ionis Pharmaceuticals. He also brings over 20 years of commercial rare disease launch experience from Turning Point Therapeutics, Gilead, and Genentech.

The Company also intends to accelerate the development of infigratinib for hypochondroplasia and is enrolling participants in the observational run-in study for the Phase 3 trial. The Phase 2 data is expected in the second half of 2026.

If successful, infigratinib would be the first approved oral therapy option for children living with achondroplasia or with hypochondroplasia.





Financial Updates:

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $587.5 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $681.1 million as of December 31, 2024. The $93.6 million decrease is primarily attributable to net cash used in operating activities of $445.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, the repayment of the Company’s previous term loan under its credit facility (including prepayment fees) of $459.0 million in February 2025, the repurchase of common stock of $48.3 million using proceeds from the 2031 Notes in February 2025, and payments for deferred royalty obligations of $15.5 million. These outflows were partially offset by net proceeds of $563.0 million from the issuance of the 2031 Notes in February 2025, net proceeds of $297.0 million from the execution of the Royalty Interest Purchase and Sale Agreement with HealthCare Royalty, a related party, and Blue Owl Capital in June 2025, and $19.9 million in net proceeds from equity incentive plan activities.

Total Revenues, Net

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands) Net product revenue $ 146,017 $ 2,884 $ 362,368 $ 2,884 License and services revenue 2,881 2,829 128,322 218,849 Royalty revenue 5,280 169 11,386 169 Total revenues, net $ 154,178 $ 5,882 $ 502,076 $ 221,902

Total revenues, net for the three months ended December 31, 2025 were $154.2 million compared to $5.9 million for the same period in the prior year. The $148.3 million increase was primarily driven by a $143.1 million increase in net product revenue from Attruby, a $5.1 million increase in royalty revenue primarily earned on net product sales of BEYONTTRA in the EU and Japan, and a $0.1 million increase in license and services revenue.

Total revenues, net for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $502.1 million compared to $221.9 million in the prior year. The $280.2 million increase was primarily driven by a $359.5 million increase in net product revenue from Attruby and an $11.2 million increase in royalty revenue primarily earned on net product sales of BEYONTTRA in the EU and Japan. These increases were partially offset by a $90.5 million decrease in license and services revenue, reflecting the timing of recognition of upfront payments from the Company's exclusive license agreements with collaboration partners as well as regulatory-related milestones recognized upon the approval of BEYONTTRA in the EU and pricing approval in Japan.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands) Total cost of revenues $ 8,107 $ 2,084 $ 20,962 $ 3,878 Research and development 116,417 130,350 451,953 506,461 Selling, general and administrative 158,085 94,782 531,225 288,931 Restructuring, impairment, and related charges 11,131 4,693 21,347 15,605 Total operating costs and expenses $ 293,740 $ 231,909 $ 1,025,487 $ 814,875

Operating costs and expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2025 were $293.7 million compared to $231.9 million for the same period in the prior year. The $61.8 million increase was primarily driven by a $63.3 million increase in selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses largely reflecting the Company’s investments in support of the commercial launch and ongoing activities of Attruby, a $6.4 million increase in restructuring, impairment, and related charges as a result of the Company's reprioritization of its research and development (“R&D”) programs, and a $6.0 million increase in total cost of revenues, primarily due to the product costs of Attruby and royalty and license costs associated with BEYONTTRA net sales. These increases were partially offset by a $13.9 million decrease in R&D expenses primarily due to decreased R&D activities related to the Attruby and BEYONTTRA program following regulatory approval, the Company's reprioritization of its R&D programs, and license fees incurred in 2024 related to program advancements.

Operating costs and expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025 were $1.0 billion compared to $814.9 million in the prior year. The $210.6 million increase was primarily driven by a $242.3 million increase in SG&A largely reflecting the Company’s investments to support the commercial launch and ongoing activities of Attruby, a $17.1 million increase in total cost of revenues primarily due to the product costs of Attruby and royalty and license costs associated with BEYONTTRA net sales, and a $5.7 million increase in restructuring, impairment, and related charges as a result of the Company's reprioritization of its R&D programs. The increases were partially offset by a $54.5 million decrease in R&D expenses primarily due to decreased R&D activities related to the Attruby and BEYONTTRA program following regulatory approval, the Company's reprioritization of its R&D programs, and license fees incurred in 2024 related to program advancements.

Stock-based compensation expenses included in operating costs and expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2025 were $34.9 million, of which $21.6 million was included in SG&A expenses, $11.7 million was included in R&D expenses, $0.9 million was included in restructuring impairment and related charges, and $0.7 million was included in cost of goods sold. Stock-based compensation expenses included in operating costs and expenses for the same period in 2024 were $36.4 million, of which $16.4 million was included in SG&A expenses and $20.0 million was included in R&D expenses.

Stock-based compensation expenses included in operating costs and expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025 were $136.9 million, of which $84.6 million was included in SG&A expenses, $49.3 million was included in R&D expenses, $1.7 million was included in restructuring impairment and related charges, and $1.3 million was included in cost of goods sold. Stock-based compensation expenses included in operating costs and expenses for the prior year were $113.9 million, of which $63.9 million was included in SG&A expenses, $49.8 million was included in R&D expenses, and $0.2 million was included in restructuring, impairment and related charges.

Total Other Income (Expense), Net

Total other income (expense), net for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, was $(55.2) million and $(209.1) million, respectively, compared to $(40.2) million and $50.8 million, respectively, for the same periods in the prior year.

The change in total other income (expense), net of $(15.0) million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period in the prior year was primarily due to a $30.4 million increase in noncash interest expense on deferred royalty obligations and a $4.3 million increase in net loss from equity method investments; partially offset by a $9.9 million decrease in interest expense and a $10.2 million increase in other income primarily related to the change in fair value of our derivative liability.

The change in total other income (expense), net of $259.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to the prior year was primarily due to a $178.3 million decrease in gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries, a $116.8 million increase in noncash interest expense on deferred royalty obligations, and a $41.4 million increase in net loss from equity method investments. These increases were partially offset by a $37.9 million decrease in interest expense, a $19.7 million increase in other income for the change in fair value of our derivative liability, a $11.1 million increase in other income primarily due to gains related to our equity method and equity security investments, and a $5.4 million decrease in loss on extinguishments of debt.

Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders of BridgeBio and Net Loss per Share

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded a net loss attributable to common stockholders of BridgeBio of $192.9 million and $724.9 million, respectively, compared to $265.1 million and $535.8 million, respectively, for the same periods in the prior year.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported a net loss per share of $1.00 and $3.78, respectively, compared to $1.40 and $2.88, respectively, for the same periods in the prior year.





BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (1) (Unaudited) (1) Revenues: Net product revenue $ 146,017 $ 2,884 $ 362,368 $ 2,884 License and services revenue 2,881 2,829 128,322 218,849 Royalty revenue 5,280 169 11,386 169 Total revenues, net 154,178 5,882 502,076 221,902 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenues: Cost of goods sold 6,777 1,442 15,687 1,442 Cost of license, services, and royalty revenue 1,330 642 5,275 2,436 Total cost of revenues 8,107 2,084 20,962 3,878 Research and development 116,417 130,350 451,953 506,461 Selling, general and administrative 158,085 94,782 531,225 288,931 Restructuring, impairment, and related charges 11,131 4,693 21,347 15,605 Total operating costs and expenses 293,740 231,909 1,025,487 814,875 Loss from operations (139,562 ) (226,027 ) (523,411 ) (592,973 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 4,332 4,683 19,854 17,249 Interest expense (11,636 ) (21,522 ) (53,103 ) (90,991 ) Noncash interest expense on deferred royalty obligations (2) (38,678 ) (8,299 ) (125,138 ) (8,299 ) Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries — — — 178,321 Loss on extinguishments of debt — — (21,155 ) (26,590 ) Net loss from equity method investments (21,029 ) (16,695 ) (72,608 ) (31,183 ) Other income, net 11,818 1,624 43,058 12,272 Total other income (expense), net (55,193 ) (40,209 ) (209,092 ) 50,779 Loss before income taxes (194,755 ) (266,236 ) (732,503 ) (542,194 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (120 ) 1,153 435 1,153 Net loss (194,635 ) (267,389 ) (732,938 ) (543,347 ) Net loss attributable to redeemable convertible noncontrolling

interests and noncontrolling interests 1,772 2,339 8,007 7,585 Net loss attributable to common stockholders of BridgeBio $ (192,863 ) $ (265,050 ) $ (724,931 ) $ (535,762 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of

BridgeBio, basic and diluted $ (1.00 ) $ (1.40 ) $ (3.78 ) $ (2.88 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share

attributable to common stockholders of BridgeBio, basic

and diluted 193,552,280 189,437,438 191,527,482 186,075,873

(1) The condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2024 are derived from the audited consolidated financial statements as of that date.

(2) Including related party amounts of $(5,383) and $(10,944) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively.





Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, Stock-based Compensation 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (1) (Unaudited) (1) Cost of goods sold $ 687 $ — $ 1,265 $ — Research and development 11,685 20,004 49,267 49,844 Selling, general and administrative 21,579 16,351 84,656 63,862 Restructuring, impairment and related charges 939 79 1,694 160 Total stock-based compensation $ 34,890 $ 36,434 $ 136,882 $ 113,866

(1) The condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2024 are derived from the audited consolidated financial statements as of that date.







BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands) December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 (Unaudited) (1) Assets Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 587,482 $ 681,101 Accounts receivable, net 139,444 4,722 Inventories 26,753 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 44,070 34,869 Equity method investments 79,972 143,747 Property and equipment, net 5,366 7,011 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,149 5,767 Intangible assets, net 28,077 23,926 Other assets 16,712 18,195 Total assets $ 936,025 $ 919,338 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Noncontrolling Interests and Stockholders' Deficit Accounts payable $ 36,228 $ 9,618 Accrued and other current liabilities (2) 238,361 125,672 Operating lease liabilities 10,003 9,202 Deferred revenue 20,270 31,699 2031 Notes, net 564,565 — 2029 Notes, net 740,890 738,872 2027 Notes, net 547,015 545,173 Term loan, net — 437,337 Deferred royalty obligations, net (3) 855,030 479,091 Other long-term liabilities 244 286 Redeemable convertible noncontrolling interests (570 ) 142 Total BridgeBio stockholders' deficit (2,086,610 ) (1,467,904 ) Noncontrolling interests 10,599 10,150 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible noncontrolling interests and stockholders' deficit $ 936,025 $ 919,338

(1) The condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2024 are derived from the audited consolidated financial statements as of that date.

(2) Including a related party amount of $2,003 as of December 31, 2025.

(3) Including a related party amount of $204,650 as of December 31, 2025.





BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

Years Ended December 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (1) Operating activities: Net loss $ (732,938 ) $ (543,347 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 133,024 95,800 Loss on extinguishments of debt 21,155 26,590 Noncash interest expense on deferred royalty obligations (2) 125,138 8,299 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 5,967 7,464 Depreciation and amortization 5,434 6,075 Noncash lease expense 4,902 4,110 Net loss from equity method investments 72,608 31,183 Change in fair value of the embedded derivative associated with the deferred royalty obligation (19,652 ) (1,550 ) Noncash income from equity method investments (8,833 ) — Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries — (178,321 ) Gain from investment in equity securities, net — (8,136 ) Other noncash adjustments, net (1,651 ) (935 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (134,722 ) (2,971 ) Inventories (25,307 ) — Prepaid expenses and other current assets (8,777 ) (13,918 ) Other assets 1,113 1,542 Accounts payable 26,609 1,512 Accrued compensation and benefits 23,022 16,986 Accrued research and development liabilities 7,163 8,729 Operating lease liabilities (6,547 ) (5,902 ) Deferred revenue (11,428 ) 21,875 Other liabilities (3) 77,810 4,189 Net cash used in operating activities (445,910 ) (520,726 ) Investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (28,197 ) (93,811 ) Maturities of marketable securities 11,000 95,000 Purchases of investments in equity securities — (20,271 ) Proceeds from sales of investments in equity securities — 63,229 Proceeds from special cash dividends received from an investment in equity securities 2,302 25,682 Payment for intangible assets (8,495 ) (7,975 ) Purchases of property and equipment (1,097 ) (933 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents resulting from deconsolidation of subsidiaries — (140 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (24,487 ) 60,781 Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of 2031 Notes 575,000 — Issuance costs and discounts associated with 2031 Notes (12,034 ) — Repurchase of common stock (48,276 ) — Proceeds from a royalty obligation under the Royalty Purchase Agreement 300,000 — Issuance costs associated with a royalty obligation under the Royalty Purchase Agreement (3,010 ) — Proceeds from royalty obligation under Funding Agreement — 500,000 Issuance costs and discounts associated with royalty obligation under Funding Agreement — (27,513 ) Proceeds from term loan under the Amended Financing Agreement — 450,000 Issuance costs and discounts associated with term loan under the Amended Financing Agreement — (15,986 ) Repayment of term loans (459,000 ) (473,417 ) Repayments of deferred royalty obligations (4) (15,460 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock through public offerings, net — 314,741 Proceeds from common stock issuances under ESPP 6,414 4,502 Proceeds from stock option exercises, net of repurchases 27,735 3,656 Transactions with noncontrolling interests 2,150 — Repurchase of RSU shares to satisfy tax withholding (14,226 ) (7,526 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 359,293 748,457 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (111,104 ) 288,512 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 683,244 394,732 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year $ 572,140 $ 683,244

(1) The condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2024 are derived from the audited consolidated financial statements as of that date.

(2) Including a related party amount of $10,944 for the year ended December 31, 2025.

(3) Including a related party amount of $2,003 for the year ended December 31, 2025.

(4) Including a related party amount of $(2,295) for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Years Ended December 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (1) Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for interest $ 43,670 $ 91,342 Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,198 $ — Supplemental Disclosures of Noncash Investing and Financing Information: Unpaid property and equipment $ 43 $ 279 Transfers to noncontrolling interests $ (5,594 ) $ (5,819 ) Reconciliation of Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 570,119 $ 681,101 Restricted cash — Included in “Prepaid expenses and other current assets” 550 126 Restricted cash — Included in “Other assets” 1,471 2,017 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of years shown in the consolidated

statements of cash flows $ 572,140 $ 683,244

(1) The condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2024 are derived from the audited consolidated financial statements as of that date.



