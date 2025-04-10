BriaCell’s Subsidiary, BriaPro, Develops Novel Antibodies to Anti-Cancer Target B7-H3

BriaPro is developing novel antibodies to B7-H3, a key cancer antigen and immune checkpoint

Highly expressed on the cell surfaces of both tumor and immune cells, B7-H3 is a promising anti-cancer target for drugs both effecting cancer cells and blocking immune checkpoint activity

BriaPro expects to advance anti-B7-H3 antibodies into development of proprietary antibody-drug conjugates, T cell engagers, and targeted immune checkpoint inhibitors with potential applications in multiple cancer indications

BriaPro has filed US patent applications for this technology

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, and its majority owned subsidiary, BriaPro Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaPro”), are pleased to announce that BriaPro is developing novel, high affinity antibodies to B7-H3, a key player in cancer progression, using molecular modeling techniques. BriaPro has filed provisional US patent applications for the corresponding technology and plans on filing an international patent application under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT).

As both an immune checkpoint molecule that regulates T cell activity and a cell surface molecule expressed on many types of cancer cells, B7-H3 is a promising drug target. BriaPro plans on developing anti-B7-H3 antibodies for multiple cancer indications and plans to incorporate them into its Bria-TILsRx™ platform—a proprietary antibody platform designed to redirect and activate T cells within the tumor microenvironment. This platform integrates both T cell engagers, which promote T cell-mediated tumor killing, and tumor-targeted immune checkpoint modulators, which selectively block inhibitory signals on tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) to enhance their anti-tumor activity.

“B7-H3 is overexpressed in a broad range of solid tumors (including prostate, lung, breast, pancreatic, and ovarian cancers) while showing limited expression in normal tissues. This makes it an ideal target to selectively activate tumor infiltrating lymphocytes and drive potentially potent anti-tumor responses with reduced risk of off-target toxicity,” stated Miguel Lopez-Lago, PhD, BriaCell and BriaPro CSO.

“Given our encouraging in vitro data, we are optimistic that our novel anti-B7-H3 technology will demonstrate anti-cancer activity in preclinical models and look forward to advancing to cancer patients,” stated Markus D. Lacher, PhD, a key inventor of the technology.

“Antibodies targeting B7-H3 are highly sought after by multiple pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies,” stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell and BriaPro President & CEO. “We expect that BriaPro’s novel anti-B7-H3 antibodies will be synergistic with BriaCell’s current cell-based immuno-oncology platform which includes BriaCell’s novel cell-based immunotherapy, and personalized off-the-shelf approaches.”

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

About BriaPro Therapeutics Corp.

BriaPro is a pre-clinical stage immunotherapy company developing binding agents and proteins with the intention to boost the ability of the body’s own cancer-fighting cells to destroy cancerous tumors.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements, including those about BriaPro’s plans to file an international patent application under the Patent Cooperation Treaty; B7-H3 being a promising drug target; BriaPro’s plans to develop anti-B7-H3 antibodies for multiple cancer indications and to incorporate them into incorporate them into its Bria-TILsRx™ platform; whether B7-H3 is an ideal target to selectively activate tumor infiltrating lymphocytes and drive potentially potent anti-tumor responses with reduced risk of off-target toxicity; whether the anti-B7-H3 technology will demonstrate anti-cancer activity in preclinical models and advance to cancer patients; and the anti-B7-H3 antibodies being synergistic with BriaCell’s current cell-based immuno-oncology platform are based on BriaCell and BriaPro’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in BriaCell and BriaPro’s most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis, under the heading “Risk Factors” in BriaCell’s most recent Annual Information Form, and under “Risks and Uncertainties” in: (i) BriaCell’s other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and (ii) BriaPro’s other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, all of which are available under BriaCell and BriaPro’s profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on BriaCell’s profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. and BriaPro Therapeutics Corp. undertake no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

