BriaCell Presents Benchmark Beating Survival and Clinical Benefit at AACR 2025; Advancements in Next Generation Bria-OTS+™ Development

Overall survival and clinical benefit in Phase 2 continue to outperform historical benchmarks, including very heavily pretreated patients

Clinical benefit observed in 83% of evaluable patient sub-group treated with the phase 3 formulation

Improved new Bria-OTS+ platform provides powerful innate and adaptive immune system activation

Phase 3 biomarker data to be presented on Wed April 30 from 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CST; Abstract # LB408

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is presenting positive data from its Phase 2 study of lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, in metastatic breast cancer, and from its preclinical Bria-OTS+ platform at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place from April 25th – 30th at McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, IL. In addition, Phase 3 early biomarker data will be presented as a late breaking abstract.

The posters are summarized below and linked here: https://briacell.com/scientific-publications/ .

Title: Survival outcomes in a randomized phase 2 of Bria-IMT: An allogeneic whole cell cancer vaccine

Session Title: Phase II and Phase III Clinical Trials

Session Start: 4/28/2025 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM CST

Location: Poster Section 50

Poster Board Number: 18

Abstract Presentation Number: CT100

“We are thrilled to share impressive survival and clinical efficacy data at AACR on the advantages of using Bria-IMT plus checkpoint inhibitor in heavily treated patients who have failed multiple prior treatments, including ADCs and CPIs,” stated lead author, Saranya Chumsri, MD, Principal Investigator and Professor of Oncology, Mayo Clinic. “Treatment options have been limited for patients who progress after ADC therapy, making this a particularly challenging clinical setting. Our clinical findings support the use of Bria-IMT as a well-tolerated, alternative treatment option for these very difficult-to-treat patients with unmet medical needs.”

“The excellent survival responses reported in patients with different tumor types in the Phase 2 study is very exciting, and we look forward to seeing these promising data replicate in the pivotal Phase 3 study,” stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO.

Of 54 metastatic breast cancer patients in the Phase 2 study, 37 patients received Bria-IMT formulation that is currently being used in BriaCell’s ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study (ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT06072612 ). Patients have been heavily pre-treated a median of 6 prior treatments -- including Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) and check point inhibitors (CPIs).

Clinical benefit rates [CR, PR, SD] ranged from 45% to 100% based on subtype

Decrease in size or no change in all tumors noted in 83% of patients receiving Phase 3 formulation

Overall survival (OS) with the Phase 3 formulation was 17.3 months for HR+ patients and 11.44 months for patients with triple negative breast cancer (TNBC)

Overall response rate (ORR) for patients with intracranial metastases was 50% with a 75% clinical benefit rate

Safety profile: No unexpected adverse events, no treatment related discontinuation of therapy



Title: Bria-OTS+: A versatile therapeutic platform for inducing anti-cancer immunity

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Vaccines, In Situ Vaccines, and Vaccine Combinations

Session Date and Time: 4/28/2025 2:00 – 5:00 PM CST

Location: Poster Section 39

Poster Board Number: 29

Published Abstract Number: 3553

Miguel A. Lopez-Lago, PhD, BriaCell’s Chief Scientific Officer, commented, “We are very excited with the anti-cancer activity of Bria-OTS+ and expect the platform will enable the delivery of powerful and long-lasting immune activity against cancer.”

“This data further validates the mechanism of action of our next-generation Bria-OTS+ platform. Additional immune activating factors are expected to enhance efficacy, and we look forward to replicating these results clinically as we advance our next generation Bria-BRES+ breast cancer and Bria-PROS+ prostate cancer programs,” stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell’s President and CEO.

Bria-OTS+ is an immunotherapy platform and enhanced version of Bria-OTS™, BriaCell’s personalized pre-manufactured immunotherapy already demonstrating tremendous results as announced on April 24 2025 . Bria-OTS+ immunotherapy expresses multiple immune-activating cytokines and co-stimulatory molecules in addition to immune-boosting granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). Bria-BRES+™ for breast cancer and Bria-PROS+™ for prostate cancer are expected to be investigated in BriaCell’s upcoming Phase 1/2a clinical studies.

