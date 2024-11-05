BriaCell Overall Survival Data Selected for Spotlight Poster at 2024 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium®, December 10 – 13

Five BriaCell poster presentations to highlight updated survival and key biomarker data from Phase 2 trial of Bria-IMT™ plus immune check point inhibitor in metastatic breast cancer

Presentations include planned Phase 3 study design expanding use of Bria-IMT™ + CPI to any cancer patient with central nervous system (CNS) metastases

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, announces five posters, including a Spotlight poster presentation, at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium® (SABCS®) 47th Annual Meeting, being held December 10 – 13 , 2024, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, Texas.

“At BriaCell, we remain committed to advancing our novel therapies to improve cancer patients’ lives,” stated William V. Williams, MD, BriaCell’s President & CEO. “Having five poster presentations, including a spotlight poster, attests to the depth and breadth of our research and clinical development efforts at BriaCell. We look forward to sharing our data with scientific experts and cancer specialists seeking better clinical outcomes.”

The details about the Spotlight presentation and other poster sessions are as follows:

Abstract Number: SESS-1071 (Spotlight Poster)

Title: Overall survival results of Bria-IMT allogenic whole cell-based cancer vaccine

Time: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 7:00 AM – 8:30 AM CST

Presentation ID: PS3-06

Abstract Number: SESS-1431

Title: Identification of antigenic determinants in SV-BR-1 derived cellular breast cancer vaccines

Time: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 5:30 – 7:00 PM CST

Presentation ID: P2-06-02

Abstract Number: SESS-2217

Title: PD-L1 upregulation in circulating tumor associated cells predicts for clinical outcomes in a phase I/II clinical trial using SV-BR-1-GM vaccine with the checkpoint inhibitor retifanlimab in metastatic breast cancer patients, an interim analysis

Time: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 12:00 – 2:00 PM CST

Presentation ID: P1-01-17

Abstract Number: SESS-1068

Abstract Title: ASTRO-VAC CNS: Bria-IMT in the management of tumor agnostic metastatic CNS lesions

Time: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 5:30 – 7:00 PM CST

Presentation ID: P2-10-24

Abstract Number: SESS-1069

Title: Bria-IMT CD8+ tumor infiltrating lymphocytes turn “Cold” tumor “Hot” in metastatic breast cancer

Time: Friday, December 13, 2024 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM CST

Presentation ID: P5-10-12

Following the presentation, copies of the posters will be posted on https://briacell.com/scientific-publications/.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements, including those about BriaCell continuing to advance its novel targeted immunotherapy candidates; and BriaCell sharing data with scientific experts and cancer specialists are based on BriaCell’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements, such as those are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis, under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form, and under “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company’s profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:

William V. Williams, MD

President & CEO

1-888-485-6340

info@briacell.com

Media Relations:

Jules Abraham

CORE IR

julesa@coreir.com

Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR

investors@briacell.com