BriaCell Adds UCLA Health as Key Site in Pivotal Phase 3 Breast Cancer Study

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW, BCTXZ) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, announces the addition of UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, a leading cancer center in California, to its ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical study (Bria-ABC, NCT06072612) evaluating Bria-IMT™ in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor versus physician’s choice in patients with advanced metastatic breast cancer (MBC).

“The randomized Phase 2 data reported with the Bria-IMT combination regimen are encouraging, and we believe BriaCell’s Phase 3 study represents an opportunity for meaningful progress towards improving survival outcomes in patients with metastatic breast cancer,” stated Kelly E. McCann, MD, PhD, Breast Medical Oncologist, and Lead Investigator at UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. “We are excited to support this important study and anticipate strong patient enrollment through our large multi-center clinical site.”

“The inclusion of UCLA Health underscores our strategy to partner with top-tier institutions to accelerate trial enrollment and execution,” said Dr. Giuseppe Del Priore, BriaCell’s Chief Medical Officer. “We remain confident in our timeline for sharing top-line data in 2026.”

Interim analysis of the pivotal Phase 3 study will be conducted after 144 patient events (deaths) have occurred, with overall survival (OS) as the primary endpoint. The study compares the Bria-IMT combination regimen with immune checkpoint inhibitor against physician’s choice in patients with advanced metastatic breast cancer. This design builds upon maturing positive survival data from BriaCell’s Phase 2 study, most recently presented at ASCO 2025, which evaluated the same combination in a similar MBC patient population. Notably, the Bria-IMT combination regimen has been granted FDA Fast Track designation, underscoring its potential to address a serious unmet medical need.

For additional information on BriaCell’s pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT and an immune check point inhibitor in metastatic breast cancer, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov NCT06072612.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

