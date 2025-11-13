Brenus Pharma Expands Its Global Scientific Advisory Board With Us Immuno-Oncology Expert Prof. Olivera J. Finn

LYON, France & PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biotech--Brenus Pharma, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class in vivo immunotherapies for solid tumors, announced the appointment of Olivera J. Finn, Distinguished Professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

This strategic addition strengthens Brenus’ international SAB as the company advances its proprietary Stimulated Ghost Cell (SGC) platform and lead candidate STC-1010 toward its next clinical milestones.

Globally recognized for her groundbreaking contributions to cancer immunology, Prof. Finn has led major discoveries in tumor antigens. She identified the MUC1 tumor antigen, a cornerstone in cancer research, and discovered cyclin B1 as a promising target for anti-cancer immunotherapy. Over her career, she has authored more than 220 peer-reviewed publications and co-led extensive clinical trials across pancreatic, colon, breast, prostate, and lung cancers.

She also served as President of the American Association of Immunologists (AAI) and is an active member of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) and the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC). She has also served on NCI study sections and was a member of the National Cancer Institute’s Board of Scientific Councilors, advising on strategic directions for cancer research in the U.S.

Her achievements have earned her prestigious honors, including the AAI Lifetime Achievement Award (2016), the AACR Lloyd Old Cancer Immunology Prize (2017), and the SITC Richard V. Smalley Memorial Award (2019)—recognition reserved for clinicians and scientists who have made a profound contribution to cancer immunotherapy research.

“Brenus’ Stimulated Ghost Cell platform is a breakthrough in addressing critical challenges in immunotherapy. I am eager to leverage my expertise to accelerate this science and help validate STC-1010 as a transformative therapy”, said Prof. J.Finn.

Brenus Pharma is currently advancing STC-1010, its first-in-class immunotherapy candidate, toward next steps in clinical development, including U.S. expansion. The SAB reflects Brenus’ ambition to build a global network of scientific advisors supporting its mission to transform cancer treatment.

About Brenus Pharma

Brenus Pharma develops an off-the-shelf platform advancing novel modalities in immuno-oncology. This cutting-edge precision technology mimics tumor protein expression and makes it visible to the immune system, enabling a multi-specific in vivo immune response against evolving tumor cells.

