Breg and PatientIQ Announce Marketplace Partnership to Enhance Post-Operative Orthopedic Care Through EHR-Integrated Cold Therapy pathways

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Breg, Inc., a leader in orthopedic bracing and cold therapy solutions, today announced a new partnership with PatientIQ, the leading platform for automating patient-reported outcomes (PROs) and digital care pathways in orthopedics. Through PatientIQ's Marketplace Partners program, healthcare organizations can now seamlessly integrate Breg's cold therapy offerings into the patient care journey, providing patients greater access to proven tools that empower them to maximize recovery potential and take greater control of their outcomes while reducing clinical and operational burden.

The partnership enables orthopedic practices and health systems to integrate Breg cold therapy solutions into EHR-integrated PatientIQ pathways, ensuring patients receive evidence-based education and access to these devices at critical moments before and after surgery. By automating outreach, tracking patient engagement, and alerting staff to patient interest in real time, the collaboration transforms cold therapy from a passive option into a seamlessly integrated component of post-operative care.

"Cold therapy is a proven tool for managing post-operative pain and swelling, but its impact depends on when and how it's introduced to patients," said Dan Lieffort, VP of Med Tech at PatientIQ. "By partnering with Breg through our Marketplace Partners program, we're enabling providers to deliver the right therapy at the right time, while giving patients clearer guidance and a more supported recovery experience."

"This partnership with Breg reflects how we think about the future of orthopedic care, where evidence-based products are thoughtfully integrated into digital workflows that support both patients and care teams," said Matt Gitelis, CEO of PatientIQ. "By embedding trusted cold therapy solutions directly into EHR-connected pathways, we're helping providers scale best practices, reduce friction, and deliver a more consistent recovery experience for every patient."

Turning Evidence-Based Therapy into Scalable, Digital Care

Cold therapy has been shown to reduce inflammation, alleviate pain, and potentially decrease reliance on opioid medications following orthopedic procedures. Through PatientIQ, providers can automatically enroll patients into digital pathways that introduce Breg cold therapy solutions before surgery, relay patient interest to healthcare providers, and reinforce proper usage through educational content.

In a recent pilot conducted at a large academic orthopedic practice, PatientIQ and Breg collaborated to deploy an EHR-triggered cold therapy pathway for hip surgery patients. The pilot drove strong patient engagement and meaningful financial and operational impact, including:

98% of patients engaged digitally with digital recovery product options, designed to help better manage pain and swelling during recovery

designed to help better manage pain and swelling during recovery Earlier patient exposure to evidence-based cold therapy supported smoother recoveries, with fewer reactive touchpoints for care teams

with fewer reactive touchpoints for care teams When PatientIQ's digital workflow was integrated, 32% more patients received these cold therapy devices compared to standard deployment approaches.

these cold therapy devices compared to standard deployment approaches. Patients received more consistent, standardized post-surgical support, reinforcing timely and proper usage, reducing gaps once they returned home

These results highlight the value of integrating trusted medical device partners directly into clinical workflows, benefiting patients, providers, and partners alike.

Expanding the PatientIQ Marketplace Ecosystem

Breg joins PatientIQ's growing Marketplace Partners ecosystem, which connects healthcare organizations with industry-leading, provider-trusted product and services partners. Marketplace Partners are embedded directly into PatientIQ's platform, allowing practices to extend high-quality solutions to patients without adding administrative complexity or disrupting care teams.

"Our partnership with PatientIQ allows us to meet patients where they are, digitally, and at the moments that matter most in their recovery," said Dave Mowry, CEO at Breg. "By integrating our cold therapy solutions into clinical workflows, we can help providers improve patient experience while supporting better post-operative outcomes."

About PatientIQ

PatientIQ is the leading healthcare technology platform for automating patient-reported outcomes, digital care pathways, and outcomes benchmarking. Trusted by orthopedic practices, health systems, and research organizations nationwide, PatientIQ helps providers improve patient engagement, measure what matters, and demonstrate the value of care through outcomes data.

About Breg

Breg is a leading provider of orthopedic bracing and cold therapy solutions designed to support recovery, reduce pain, and improve outcomes across musculoskeletal care. Breg partners with healthcare professionals worldwide to deliver innovative, evidence-based products that enhance patient recovery and performance.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breg-and-patientiq-announce-marketplace-partnership-to-enhance-post-operative-orthopedic-care-through-ehr-integrated-cold-therapy-pathways-302674714.html

SOURCE Breg, Inc.