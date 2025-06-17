Breathe BioMedical Launches Second Site in Its Multi-Center Clinical Trial of Its Breath Test for Breast Cancer

Moncton, New Brunswick and Cambridge, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2025) -, a company developing a breath analytics platform for early disease detection, today announced the launch of the second site in itsto advance the development of its breath test for the early detection of breast cancer in women with dense breasts, as an adjunct to mammography. Breath sample collection has started at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.Dr. James Jakub, Surgical Oncologist and Professor of Surgery and Dr. Pooja Advani, Breast Medical Oncologist and Researcher, both of Mayo Clinic in Florida, serve as Co-Principal Investigators of the study. Dr. Jennifer Plichta, MD, Associate Professor of Surgery and Population Health Sciences at Duke University School of Medicine, is serving as the Site Investigator at Duke University. Researchers will compare the breath profiles of women with dense breasts with breast cancer and those without breast cancer, with the goal of identifying disease-specific patterns that can be leveraged to facilitate breast cancer detection."We are excited to announce the start of collection at Duke University, the second site of our multi-center clinical trial,""Dr. Plichta and the entire Duke team have been great partners throughout the start-up process, and we are looking forward to working with them to continue to advance our ground-breaking technology. Adding Duke University as a site will allow us to continue to diversify our study population, which will help us build more robust machine learning algorithms. We are honored to have the Duke team onboard as we continue to develop our technology which we believe will change the way we detect disease in the future"Approximately 50% of the 70 million women in the U.S. that are eligible for breast cancer screening have dense breast tissue, making them 4 to 5 times more likely to develop breast cancer than women without dense breast tissue. Although mammography is the current standard for breast cancer screening, the interpretation of a mammogram can be especially challenging with dense breast tissue, because both tumors and dense breast tissue appear white on a mammogram. Evidence suggests that the sensitivity of mammography alone drops to as low as 40% in women with extremely dense breast tissue.Breathe BioMedical has developed Breath based disease detection technology that allows for individuals to provide a breath sample which can then be analyzed for combinations of biomarkers which may be indicative of disease. The breath sampler collects alveolar breath stored on industry standard sorbent tubes which are transported to our central laboratory. The sample is then processed using our proprietary Spectrometer, with detection capability in the parts per trillion, producing a spectrographic data set. The Machine Learning Algorithms (MLA) are applied to the spectrographic data set to identify disease biomarkers and patterns that are associated with breast cancer.Breathe BioMedical is developing an innovative breath analytics platform to enable the early detection of disease. Our proprietary technology is designed to collect, process and analyze breath samples to identify biomarker patterns associated with specific diseases. Breathe BioMedical is focused first on developing a breath test for breast cancer detection for women with dense breast tissue, as an adjunct to mammography, with the goal of increasing the number of breast cancer cases identified at the earliest stages. Breathe BioMedical is headquartered in Moncton, New Brunswick, with a US subsidiary in Cambridge, Massachusetts. At Breathe BioMedical we believe that our non-invasive, accessible technology will enable a stage shift in early disease detection saving lives and cost when compared to existing standards of care.For more information, please visit ourand follow us on# # #Media: Greg KellyTo view the source version of this press release, please visit