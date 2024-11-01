Breath Diagnostics Inc. Appoints Aaron Roebuck as President and Closes Financing

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Breath Diagnostics Inc., advancing the development of a patented, non-invasive breath analysis technology with the potential to help transform disease detection, is pleased to announce the appointment of Aaron Roebuck as President.

Ivan Lo, CEO of Breath Diagnostics Inc. (the “Company”), stated, “Our breath analysis technology, OneBreath™, currently in the research and development phase, has demonstrated significant potential in clinical studies focused on the detection of diseases such as lung cancer and pneumonia. As we continue developing our platform technology, we are committed to preparing for future commercialization opportunities. Aaron brings extensive industry experience that will help accelerate our development efforts with the goal of bringing OneBreath™ to market.”

Aaron Roebuck brings nearly 30 years of experience in respiratory and cardiopulmonary medicine, with a distinguished background in the development and commercialization of medical devices. His most recent role was at Vero Biotech, where he served as Senior Director of Clinical Sciences and led initiatives in next-generation drug delivery systems. Throughout his career, Mr. Roebuck has excelled in building teams, leading clinical trials, securing funding, and contributing to FDA submissions.

“I am honored to join Breath Diagnostics at such a pivotal time,” said Aaron Roebuck, President of Breath Diagnostics Inc. “OneBreath™ has the potential to significantly improve early detection of diseases like lung cancer and pneumonia. I look forward to helping lead the Company’s efforts as we move toward the ever-important commercialization phase.”

Closing of Convertible Note Financing

Breath Diagnostics Inc. is pleased to announce the closing of a $1 million convertible note financing, led by strategic investors, including the Company’s CEO Ivan Lo. The funds raised will be allocated to support general and administrative operations, as well as research and development efforts intended to enhance the OneBreath™ platform.

We would like to thank our long-term shareholders and recent investors for their continued support in our mission to advance non-invasive breath diagnostics.

About Breath Diagnostics Inc.

Breath Diagnostics Inc. is an innovative medical device company dedicated to advancing non-invasive breath analysis technology. Currently in the research and development phase, the Company’s flagship platform, the OneBreath™ system, is designed to detect lung cancer and other diseases by analyzing specific biomarkers in a patient’s breath. This approach has the potential to offer a fast, portable, and cost-effective solution for early disease detection.

The OneBreath™ system uses a single breath sample to identify disease-specific biomarkers. Requiring less than a minute of the patient’s time, this potentially life-saving technology has shown promise in studies involving lung cancer detection in over 800 patients across multiple clinical sites.

Unlike traditional breath analysis technologies, the OneBreath™ system does not use thermal desorption tubes but instead a microchip reactor. A key benefit of OneBreath™ is the ability to analyze samples using liquid chromatography mass spectrometers (LCMS) such as UHPLC-MS. Thus, the OneBreath™ system offers flexibility, sensitivity, and suitability for complex breath samples, enhancing the repeatability of breath analysis.

For more information on Breath Diagnostics Inc. and the OneBreath™ system, please visit www.breathdiagnostics.com.

