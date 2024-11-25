Boundless Bio to Participate in the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boundless Bio (Nasdaq: BOLD), a clinical-stage oncology company interrogating extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) biology to deliver transformative therapies to patients with previously intractable oncogene amplified cancers, today announced that Zachary Hornby, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in Piper Sandler’s 36th Annual Healthcare Conference.

A fireside chat session is scheduled for Wednesday, December 4, 2024, in New York, NY, at 3:30 p.m. ET. A live and archived webcast of the session will be accessible under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of Boundless Bio’s website and can be accessed via this link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1697442&tp_key=52e6709a8e.

About Boundless Bio

Boundless Bio is a clinical-stage oncology company dedicated to unlocking a new paradigm in cancer therapeutics to address the significant unmet need of patients with oncogene amplified tumors by targeting extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA), a root cause of oncogene amplification observed in more than 14% of cancer patients. Boundless Bio is developing the first ecDNA-directed therapy (ecDTx), BBI-355, which is an oral inhibitor of checkpoint kinase 1 (CHK1) being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with oncogene amplified cancers. Boundless Bio’s second ecDTx, BBI-825, is an oral inhibitor of ribonucleotide reductase (RNR) being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in colorectal cancer patients with BRAFV600E or KRASG12C mutations and resistance gene amplifications. Leveraging its Spyglass platform, Boundless Bio has an additional program (ecDTx 3) advancing through preclinical development and discovery. Boundless Bio is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

