Boundless Bio to Participate in the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boundless Bio, (Nasdaq: BOLD) a clinical-stage oncology company interrogating extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) biology to deliver transformative therapies to patients with previously intractable oncogene amplified cancers, today announced that Zachary Hornby, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference.

The fireside chat session is scheduled for Wednesday, December 3, in New York, NY, at 9:30 a.m. ET. A live and archived webcast of the session will be accessible under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of Boundless Bio’s website.

About Boundless Bio

Boundless Bio is a clinical-stage oncology company dedicated to unlocking a new paradigm in cancer therapeutics that addresses the significant unmet need in patients with oncogene amplified tumors. Boundless Bio’s research focuses on extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA), a root cause of oncogene amplification observed in 14% to 17% of cancer patients. Boundless Bio is developing the first ecDNA-directed therapeutic candidates (ecDTx), BBI-355, an oral, selective inhibitor of checkpoint kinase 1 (CHK1), and BBI-825, an oral, selective inhibitor of ribonucleotide reductase (RNR). These compounds are being evaluated in combination in patients with oncogene amplified cancers in the Company’s phase 1/2 POTENTIATE clinical trial. Boundless Bio is conducting IND-enabling studies of another ecDTx, BBI-940, a potentially first-in-class orally bioavailable, selective Kinesin degrader. Boundless Bio is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

For more information, visit www.boundlessbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Investor Contacts:

James Lee, Boundless Bio, Inc.

jlee@boundlessbio.com

Renee Leck, THRUST Strategic Communications

renee@thrustsc.com

Media Contact:

Carly Scaduto, THRUST Strategic Communications

carly@thrustsc.com