Press Releases

Boundless Bio to Participate in the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference 2026

March 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boundless Bio (Nasdaq: BOLD), a clinical-stage oncology company interrogating extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) biology to deliver transformative therapies to patients with previously intractable oncogene amplified cancers, today announced that Zachary Hornby, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference.

The fireside chat session is scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, in Miami, Florida at 11:20 a.m. ET. A live and archived webcast of the session will be accessible under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of Boundless Bio’s website.

About Boundless Bio
Boundless Bio is a clinical-stage oncology company dedicated to unlocking a new paradigm in cancer therapeutics that addresses the significant unmet need in patients with oncogene amplified tumors. Boundless Bio’s research focuses on extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA), a root cause of oncogene amplification observed in 14% to 17% of cancer patients. Boundless Bio is developing BBI-940, a potentially first-in-class oral, selective, degrader of Kinesin as an ecDNA-directed therapeutic candidate (ecDTx). Boundless Bio is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

For more information, visit www.boundlessbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts:
James Lee, Boundless Bio
jlee@boundlessbio.com

Investors
Renee Leck
renee@thrustsc.com


