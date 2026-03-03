BostonGene and Unilever Partner to Apply AI and Multiomics Research to Support Consumer Innovation

Partnership brings together AI and scientific expertise to inspire next-generation product development

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, developer of the leading AI foundation model for tumor and immune biology, today announced a strategic collaboration with Unilever, a global leader in consumer goods. The partnership will draw on BostonGene’s proprietary analytical capabilities to support Unilever’s broader scientific exploration and long-term innovation ambitions.

The collaboration combines BostonGene’s omnimodal data integration and advanced AI capabilities with Unilever’s long-standing scientific expertise. Together, the companies will explore scientific factors that shape individual differences in biology to identify insights that can support future groundbreaking product development.

“Unilever is investing in cutting-edge science and technology to maintain a competitive edge at the forefront of scientific innovation,” said Samantha Samaras, VP for Science and Technology - R&D and Personal Care at Unilever. “This partnership with BostonGene will allow us to apply advanced AI and multiomics approaches to generate new insights that can inspire the next generation of pioneering science-based innovations for our consumers.”

“Our foundation model was built to unlock the full potential of biology through data,” said Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene. “This collaboration extends our foundation model beyond oncology into new areas of human biology, using advanced AI to accelerate discoveries that will help shape the future of consumer-focused science and innovation.”

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene is redefining cancer patient care and drug development through the integration of omnimodal data and artificial intelligence. Built and validated through an extensive real-world clinical testing network, BostonGene’s foundation model of tumor and immune biology integrates genomic, transcriptomic, and immune data with clinical outcomes to generate biologically grounded, actionable insights. These insights enable biopharma partners to design and de-risk trials, identify novel targets, and optimize therapeutic response prediction across all stages of development while simultaneously improving patient care through clinically integrated innovation. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

About Unilever

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care and Foods products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.7 billion people every day. We have 96,000 employees and generated sales of €50.5 billion in 2025.

For more information about Unilever and our brands, please visit www.unilever.com.

