SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Boston Scientific to host investor event at the 75th Annual Scientific Session of the American College of Cardiology

March 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will host an investor event and live webcast on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. CT to discuss key clinical data presented earlier that day at the 75th Annual Scientific Session of the American College of Cardiology. The event will be hosted by Dr. Kenneth Stein, senior vice president and global chief medical officer, Dr. Brad Sutton, chief medical officer, AF solutions and Dr. Michael R. Jaff, vice president and chief medical officer, vascular therapies.

The live webcast and replay of the event will be accessible at https://investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical technologies that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 45 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high-performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our portfolio of devices and therapies helps physicians diagnose and treat complex cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, oncological, neurological and urological diseases and conditions. Learn more at www.bostonscientific.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:

Chanel Hastings

Media Relations

+1 (508) 382-0288

Chanel.Hastings@bsci.com

Lauren Tengler

Investor Relations

+1 (508) 683-4479

BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-scientific-to-host-investor-event-at-the-75th-annual-scientific-session-of-the-american-college-of-cardiology-302705865.html

SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation

Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Social media networking. Network with members connected with each other. Group of people. Communication, teamwork, community, society. Abstract concept with wooden pieces on blue background.
FDA
Moderna’s Outright Flu Refusal Just the Latest Case of Crossed FDA Signals
February 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Hiring collage showing HR checking applicant information
Job Trends
Hiring Outlook: January Brings Year-Over-Year Layoff Decline
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Viral vector, gene therapy, DNA delivery. Virus inserting genetic material into a cell nucleus. Gene editing, therapeutic genes, engineering, genetic diseases, dna, CRISPR, biotechnology. Medicine 3D illustration
Gene therapy
In Vivo Is Having a Moment as Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Gathers in San Diego
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Boston, Massachusetts, USA city skyline on the river
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring in Boston
February 11, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel