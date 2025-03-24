Bolt Biotherapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

BDC-4182 on track to start a clinical trial in gastric cancer in second quarter 2025

BDC-3042 Phase 1 clinical trial fully enrolled the highest dose cohort with no dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs), results will be reported in second quarter 2025

Cash balance of $70.2 million as of December 31, 2024 anticipated to fund key milestones through mid-2026

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolt Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, and provided a business update.



“2024 was a transformational year for Bolt as we focused the company on efficient development of the programs that could be most impactful for patients,” said Willie Quinn, Chief Executive Officer. “BDC-4182, our next-generation ISAC, is poised to enter the clinic in the second quarter. As the only ISAC targeting the validated tumor target claudin 18.2, we believe that BDC-4182 has the potential to offer a better option for patients with stomach and other claudin 18.2-expressing cancers. We are particularly excited about BDC-4182 as validation for our Boltbody™ ISAC approach. We’ve also completed enrollment and have cleared the DLT window for the highest dose level in the BDC-3042 Phase 1 dose escalation trial and will provide a data update next quarter at a medical meeting. BDC-3042 is our first-in-class dectin-2 agonist and has potential across a broad range of solid tumors with high unmet medical need.”

Recent Highlights and Anticipated Milestones

Completed enrollment of the Phase 1 study of BDC-3042 in patients with advanced cancers. BDC-3042 is a proprietary agonist antibody that targets dectin-2, an immune-activating receptor expressed by tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs). This single-agent, dose-escalation Phase 1 clinical study is evaluating BDC-3042 in patients with metastatic or unresectable solid tumors including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). BDC-3042 has been well tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) and evidence of biological activity. Results from the trial will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting in the second quarter of 2025.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Collaboration Revenue – The Company recently reassessed its expected future performance obligations under the Genmab Agreement, and as a result reported no collaboration revenue for the quarter. Total collaboration revenue was $7.7 million for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, compared to $2.1 million and $7.9 million for the same quarter and year in 2023, respectively. Revenue in the comparative periods was generated from services performed under the R&D collaborations as we fulfill our performance obligations.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses – R&D expenses were $11.7 million for the quarter and $57.5 million for the full year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, compared to $16.3 million and $61.5 million for the same quarter and year in 2023, respectively. The decrease between the comparable periods was mainly due to a decrease in salary and related expenses primarily as a result of the May 2024 restructuring partially offset by an increase in contract manufacturing expenses.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses – G&A expenses were $3.9 million for the quarter and $18.5 million for the full year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, compared to $5.5 million and $22.5 million for the same quarter and year in 2023, respectively. The decrease between the comparable periods was mainly due to a decrease in salary and related expenses primarily as a result of the May 2024 restructuring.

Loss from Operations – Loss from operations was $16.9 million for the quarter and $73.0 million for the full year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, compared to $19.8 million and $76.2 million for the same quarter and year in 2023, respectively.

About the Boltbody™ Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) Platform

Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Boltbody ISAC platform harnesses the precision of antibodies with the power of the innate and adaptive immune system to generate a productive anti-cancer response. Each Boltbody ISAC candidate comprises a tumor-targeting antibody, a non-cleavable linker, and a proprietary immune stimulant. The antibody is designed to target one or more markers on the surface of a tumor cell and the immune stimulant is designed to recruit and activate myeloid cells. Activated myeloid cells initiate a positive feedback loop by releasing cytokines and chemokines, chemical signals that attract other immune cells and lower the activation threshold for an immune response. This increases the population of activated immune system cells in the tumor microenvironment and promotes a robust immune response with the goal of generating durable therapeutic responses for patients with cancer.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Bolt Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Bolt Biotherapeutics’ pipeline candidates are built on the Company’s deep expertise in myeloid biology and cancer drug development. The Company’s pipeline includes BDC-3042, a first-in-class agonist antibody that activates macrophages by targeting dectin-2, and BDC-4182, a next-generation Boltbody™ Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) clinical candidate targeting claudin 18.2. BDC-3042 is currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation trial that includes patients with any of seven different solid tumor types. BDC-4182 is supported by strong in vitro and in vivo data demonstrating potent anti-tumor activity, and activities are underway to support the initiation of clinical trials in the second quarter of 2025. Bolt Biotherapeutics is also developing additional Boltbody™ ISACs in strategic collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit https://www.boltbio.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the reporting of results of our BDC-3042 clinical trial, the potential initiation of clinical trials for BDC-4182, the anti-tumor potency, safety and tolerability, and characteristics of our product candidates, the initiation of future clinical trials, the potential value of collaborations, and the expected duration of our cash runway, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “on track,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our current beliefs, estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and information contained in this press release should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. These statements, and related risks, uncertainties, factors and assumptions, include, but are not limited to: the potential product candidates that we develop may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all; clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release; such product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or become commercialized; and our ability to maintain our current collaborations and establish further collaborations. These risks are not exhaustive. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Further information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by our forward-looking statements is included in the reports we have filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. These filings, when available, are available on the investor relations section of our website at investors.boltbio.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

Matthew DeYoung

Argot Partners

(212) 600-1902

boltbio@argotpartners.com

BOLT BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

For The Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Collaboration revenue $ — $ 2,089 $ 7,690 $ 7,876 Operating expenses: Research and development 11,722 16,322 57,469 61,542 General and administrative 3,947 5,533 18,457 22,530 Restructuring charges (222 ) — 3,343 — Impairment charges 1,469 — 1,469 — Total operating expense 16,916 21,855 80,738 84,072 Loss from operations (16,916 ) (19,766 ) (73,048 ) (76,196 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income, net 980 1,863 5,255 6,999 Other income, net — — 4,675 — Total other income, net 980 1,863 9,930 6,999 Net loss (15,936 ) (17,903 ) (63,118 ) (69,197 ) Net unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities (108 ) 211 60 956 Comprehensive loss $ (16,044 ) $ (17,692 ) $ (63,058 ) $ (68,241 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.42 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (1.65 ) $ (1.83 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 38,285,490 37,941,587 38,183,931 37,811,984

BOLT BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in thousands)

December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,205 $ 10,810 Short-term investments 40,118 91,379 Restricted cash 784 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,707 3,519 Total current assets 50,814 105,708 Property and equipment, net 3,139 4,957 Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,756 19,120 Restricted cash, non-current 981 1,765 Long-term investments 22,880 26,413 Other assets 62 1,821 Total assets $ 99,632 $ 159,784 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,507 $ 2,987 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,083 12,486 Deferred revenue 3,015 2,201 Operating lease liabilities 2,251 2,782 Total current liabilities 15,856 20,456 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 22,958 17,437 Deferred revenue, non-current 3,620 9,107 Other long-term liabilities - 43 Total liabilities 42,434 47,043 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 484,504 476,989 Accumulated other comprehensive gain 97 37 Accumulated deficit (427,403 ) (364,285 ) Total stockholders’ equity 57,198 112,741 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 99,632 $ 159,784