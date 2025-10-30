Boehringer Ingelheim acquires license from Kyowa Kirin aimed at developing a novel treatment for patients with autoimmune diseases

Logo_Kyowa Logo_KyowaKirin

The licensed small molecule program aims to address significant unmet needs for autoimmune diseases.

Program adds to Boehringer’s pipeline and its commitment to deliver breakthrough therapies for patients with inflammatory diseases.

Ingelheim, Germany, and Tokyo, Japan, [October 30, 2025] – Boehringer Ingelheim and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (Kyowa Kirin, TSE:4151, President and COO: Abdul Mullick) today announced that Boehringer Ingelheim has licensed a pre-clinical program from Kyowa Kirin to develop a potential first-in-class, small molecule for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Autoimmune diseases represent a substantial and growing global health challenge, affecting approximately one in ten people and imposing a significant burden on patients and healthcare systems. Despite progress in therapeutic innovation, there remains a high need for more effective and long-lasting treatment options. As a recognized leader in autoimmune disease research and development, Boehringer Ingelheim advances new approaches that target the root causes of autoimmune conditions, with the goal of delivering highly targeted new therapies.

“Our commitment to delivering life changing therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases is unwavering. We are pleased to add a potential first in class program to our growing pipeline,” said Carine Boustany, US Innovation Unit Site Head and Global Head of Immunology and Respiratory Diseases at Boehringer Ingelheim. “This agreement constitutes an important step toward delivering breakthrough treatments for patients .”

Takeyoshi Yamashita, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Kyowa Kirin, commented, “This compound, discovered through Kyowa Kirin’s deep expertise in innovative technology and disease biology, holds tremendous potential. Leveraging Boehringer Ingelheim’s renowned expertise in inflammatory diseases, we are confident that this innovation will be developed efficiently and delivered to the patients who need it most.”

Under the terms of the agreement Boehringer Ingelheim will receive exclusive worldwide rights from Kyowa Kirin to develop this small molecule program. Kyowa Kirin is eligible to receive up to € 640 million, including an upfront payment, success-based development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, in addition to royalties on possible sales.





Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry’s top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer Ingelheim takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin aims to discover and deliver novel medicines and treatments with life-changing value. As a Japan-based Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Company, Kyowa Kirin has invested in drug discovery and biotechnology innovation for more than 70 years and is currently working to engineer the next generation of antibodies and cell and gene therapies with the potential to help patients with high unmet medical needs, such as bone & mineral, intractable hematological /hemato-oncological diseases and rare diseases. A shared commitment to Kyowa Kirin’s values, to sustainable growth, and to making people smile unites Kyowa Kirin across the globe. You can learn more about the business of Kyowa Kirin at www.kyowakirin.com.





Intended Audiences Notice

This press release is issued from our Corporate Headquarters in Ingelheim, Germany and is intended to provide information about our global business. Please be aware that information relating to the approval status and labels of approved products may vary from country to country, and a country-specific press release on this topic may have been issued in the countries where we do business.





Media Contacts

Boehringer Ingelheim:



Dr. Reinhard Malin

Boehringer Ingelheim Corporate Center GmbH

Innovation Unit/Bio Comms, Corp. Affairs

Media + PR

press@boehringer-ingelheim.com



Kyowa Kirin:

Nobuyuki Manita

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. Corporate Communications

Media: media@kyowakirin.com

Investors: ir@kyowakirin.com





Attachment