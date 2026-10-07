Blink Anesthesia, maker of the TwitchView® quantitative neuromuscular monitor, names Medtronic veteran Lindsay Boyle VP of Commercial Operations

SEATTLE, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Anesthesia announced today that Lindsay Boyle, Ed.D., MBA joins the leadership team as VP of Commercial Operations, where she will lead sales, marketing, and commercial strategy as the company expands adoption of the TwitchView® Train of Four Monitor.

“Lindsay's commercial leadership comes at the right time as we increase access to neuromuscular monitoring. Her experience will play a key role as we continue to scale our business and lead the shift toward safer anesthesia care,” said Justin Hulvershorn, MD, PhD, CEO of Blink Anesthesia.

Boyle brings 20 years of experience at Medtronic, where she held leadership roles spanning sales, marketing, strategy, organizational transformation, and digital health. Most recently, she served as U.S. Business Leader for Digital Technologies within Medtronic’s Surgical business, leading the commercialization and adoption of innovative digital surgery solutions. Throughout her career, she has built and led teams, driven commercial growth, and partnered with healthcare executives to advance technologies that improve surgical care and patient outcomes.

Boyle holds a Doctor of Education in Organizational Change and Leadership from the University of Southern California and an MBA in Strategic Leadership from Metropolitan State University of Denver.

"Blink Anesthesia's mission is simple: bring quantitative neuromuscular monitoring to more patients, globally. This technology belongs in every anesthesia workflow, and I'm here to help make that happen," said Boyle.

About Blink Anesthesia

Blink Device Company, LLC (dba Blink Anesthesia) is a Seattle-based medical device company dedicated to improving patient safety in anesthesia practice. We develop breakthrough anesthesia technology that is designed to improve patient safety. Our flagship product, the TwitchView® Train of Four Monitor, is a quantitative neuromuscular monitor that helps anesthetists eliminate residual paralysis and allows hospitals to align with the 2023 American Society of Anesthesiologists Practice Guidelines for Monitoring and Antagonism of Neuromuscular Blockade.

Media Contact:

Leslie Aberman

Strategic Counsel and Business Affairs

leslie.aberman@blinkdc.com

Blink Device Company, LLC