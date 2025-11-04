Bitterroot Bio to Present Anti-CD47 Research at American Heart Association Annual Scientific Session 2025

PALO ALTO, Calif. and NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitterroot Bio, a leader in developing innovative medicines in the field of cardio-immunology, announced today that the Company will present data from its anti-CD47 research at the American Heart Association (AHA) Annual Scientific Session 2025, taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana, November 7 – 10, 2025.

AHA Abstracts

Cardioprotection in a Rat Model of Ischemic Injury by a Novel Anti-CD47 Fusion Protein

Presentation: Sa3080 (Heart Failure, Cardiomyopathy & Pulmonary Hypertension)

Sa3080 (Heart Failure, Cardiomyopathy & Pulmonary Hypertension) Time: Saturday, November 8th at 10:30am CT

Saturday, November 8th at 10:30am CT Presenting Author: Pierre E. Signore, PhD





Anti-CD47 Therapy Induces Early Macrophage-Specific Transcriptomic Changes Associated with the Resolution of Inflammation in a Murine Model of Atherosclerosis

Presentation: Su4023 (Genetics and Genomics)

Su4023 (Genetics and Genomics) Time: Sunday, November 9th at 11:30am CT

Sunday, November 9th at 11:30am CT Presenting Author: Derek Klarin, MD





The posters will be available on the Bitterroot Bio website after the presentations.

About Bitterroot Bio

Bitterroot Bio, Inc. is a pioneer in the field of cardio-immunology, which investigates the interplay between the immune system and cardiovascular health. Bitterroot Bio’s research seeks to uncover critical roles that immune modulators play in the progression of cardiovascular disease. By targeting these diseases in this novel way, Bitterroot Bio’s mission is to transform the lives of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases.

For more information, please visit https://www.brbio.com or follow us on Facebook LinkedIn, or X.