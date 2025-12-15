Biovica signs client bill agreement with leading U.S. NCI-designated Cancer Center

Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - Biovica, a leader in blood-based cancer monitoring, today announced that the company has entered into a commercial agreement (client bill agreement) with a leading U.S. NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center. The agreement enables clinicians at the institution to order DiviTum® TKa, Biovica's FDA-cleared blood-based biomarker test, for clinical use in breast cancer.

The agreement streamlines ordering and billing processes and aligns with the cancer center's precision oncology initiatives. The adoption of DiviTum TKa improves access to treatment monitoring for patients receiving CDK4/6 inhibitor therapy and creates the foundation for a potential, stepwise expansion of clinical use over time.

" Entering into a commercial agreement with an NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center of this caliber is an important step in our U.S. commercialization efforts. The decision to adopt DiviTum TKa in clinical practice confirms the clinical value of the test. The collaboration strengthens our position among leading academic cancer centers and provides a strong foundation for continued clinical and commercial expansion in the U.S., " said Anders Rylander, CEO of Biovica.

The agreement strengthens Biovica's presence among leading U.S. cancer institutions and establishes an additional reference institution for DiviTum TKa. This supports increased confidence among clinicians and strengthens the company's dialogue with healthcare networks and payers, collectively paving the way for broader integration of the biomarker into clinical practice in the U.S.

Contact

Anders Rylander, CEO

Phone: +46 76 666 16 47

E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO

Phone: +46 73 125 92 46

E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

Attachments

Biovica signs client bill agreement with leading U.S. NCI-designated Cancer Center

SOURCE: Biovica International

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire