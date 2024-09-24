BioTalent Canada Announces First Recipients of the I.D.E.A.L. Scholarship™

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ait--BioTalent Canada is proud to announce the inspiring recipients of its inaugural I.D.E.A.L. (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility Leadership) Scholarship™ for Canadian biosciences: Obiajulu Udemgba, from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and Carter Yott, from Niagara Falls, Ontario, will be the two recipients of the 2024 iteration. The I.D.E.A.L. Scholarship was created to promote a more diverse bio-economy by supporting equity-deserving groups entering their first year of Canadian post-secondary education in Science, Technology, Engineering or Math (STEM) studies. Each winner will receive $10,000 to support their studies.





“The I.D.E.A.L. Scholarship signifies BioTalent Canada’s investment in advancing inclusion and diversity in Canada’s STEM fields,” says Rob Henderson, President and CEO of BioTalent Canada. “By supporting these outstanding individuals, we are not only investing in their futures but also in the broader impact their careers will have in an industry that lacks significant diverse representation. We invite other Canadian bioscience leaders in Canadian biosciences to promote the principles of IDEAL in all of their initiatives.”

Carter Yott, who will be studying Engineering at McMaster University, and Obiajulu Udemgba, who will pursue a degree in Architecture at the University of Toronto, were selected for their impressive determination, ambition, and unwavering commitment to the IDEAL principles and their personal academic and professional goals. Both individuals have overcome significant challenges and demonstrated a strong dedication to promoting these values in their future academic and professional endeavours.

“I am deeply honoured to receive the I.D.E.A.L. Scholarship™. This support not only helps me pursue my passion for engineering but also strengthens my resolve to advocate for inclusion and equity in my field,” said Carter Yott.

“Receiving this scholarship is a testament to the hard work and perseverance I’ve put into my studies and community involvement. I look forward to contributing to the field of architecture with a focus on accessibility and diverse perspectives,” commented Obiajulu Udemgba.

For the scholarship’s first year, BioTalent Canada focused on the two equity-deserving groups least represented in the bio-economy: Indigenous peoples and Persons with Disabilities. Both groups make up an average of just 1% of the sector’s workforce.

“The launch of the I.D.E.A.L. Scholarship is a groundbreaking milestone in promoting inclusion and diversity within Canada’s STEM sectors,” continued Henderson. “This initiative goes beyond supporting worthy individuals; it’s an investment in their futures and in an industry that has long struggled with diversity. By empowering these future leaders, we are reshaping STEM and propelling it towards a new diverse and inclusive standard for representation and innovation.”

To learn more about the I.D.E.A.L. Scholarship, and how the program will open for applications next year, visit biotalent.ca/IDEALScholarship.

Rob Henderson is available for comment.

About I.D.E.A.L. Scholarship:

The I.D.E.A.L. Scholarship aims to promote inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility leadership (IDEAL) within the realm of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Designed to inspire and support equity-deserving groups in embarking on their STEM journeys, this program not only seeks to diversify Canada’s bio-economy but also to amplify enrollment in STEM programs nationwide. Through targeted support and a commitment to fostering a culture of inclusivity and innovation, the I.D.E.A.L. Scholarship promises to empower and uplift individuals from diverse backgrounds, driving forward the future of biotechnology in Canada.

About BioTalent Canada:

BioTalent Canada supports the people behind life-changing science. Trusted as the go-to source for labour market intelligence, BioTalent Canada guides bio-economy stakeholders with evidence-based data and industry-driven standards. BioTalent Canada is focused on igniting the industry’s brainpower, bridging the gap between job-ready talent and employers, and ensuring the long-term agility, resiliency, and sustainability of one of Canada’s most vital sectors.

Recently named a Great Place to Work® for 2024 and Best Workplaces in Healthcare for 2023, by Great Place to Work Canada®, as well as being listed as a Best Workplace by HRD Canada for 2024 and a 5-Star Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Employer by Canadian HR Reporter for 2024, BioTalent Canada practices the same industry standards it recommends to stakeholders. These varied distinctions were awarded to BioTalent Canada following a thorough and independent analysis of the organization.

For more information, please visit biotalent.ca.

