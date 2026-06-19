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Bionano Announces 67% Year-Over-Year Growth in Studies Featuring Optical Genome Mapping at ESHG 2026, Reflecting Expanding Global Adoption

June 18, 2026 | 
12 min read

SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that studies featuring optical genome mapping (OGM) at the 2026 European Society of Human Genetics (ESHG) conference grew substantially compared to the conference in 2025, consistent with expanding global adoption of OGM.

Key highlights from studies of OGM presented at ESHG 2026:

  • 35 studies featured OGM — a 67% increase over the 21 studies reported at ESHG 2025.
  • Authorship spanned 17 countries, up from 12 in 2025, across five global markets: Europe, North America, South America, Asia and the Middle East.
  • Rare and constitutional genetic disorders were the largest research theme, representing roughly half of the studies.
  • Hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and hereditary cancer, reproductive health and cardiovascular genomics made up the other major application areas.
  • Europe contributed the most studies overall, while Brazil was the single largest national contributor.
  • Studies featured OGM both on its own and alongside chromosomal microarray, classical karyotyping, and long- and short-read sequencing.

The year-over-year growth in both scientific content and geographic representation reflects accelerating interest in comprehensive structural variant detection across clinical research, and the potential importance of combining OGM with sequencing.

“I am extremely impressed with the ongoing growth in studies featuring optical genome mapping as the leading platform that we expect to be instrumental in ushering in the next generation of cytogenomics and helping to drive a digital pathology revolution together with sequencing,” said Alka Chaubey, Ph.D., FACMG, chief medical officer of Bionano. “Presentations at ESHG 2026 demonstrated the ability of OGM to resolve complex genomic rearrangements, identify cryptic structural variants, and provide insights that may not be accessible through traditional cytogenetic and sequencing approaches, which is something the cytogenetics and molecular pathology communities have been seeking for decades.”

The following is the list of platform presentations and posters featuring OGM:

NumberTitlePresenting Author SiteCountry
C03.5Recurrent inv(12)(q15;q24.11) defines a constitutional genomic instability hotspot shaped by genome architectureM. W. Da SilvaUniversidade Federal de São PauloBrazil
C26.6Unravelling rare coding and structural variants in psychiatric disorders: insights from Spoke 5 (WP3) of MNESYS consortiumA. TorellaUniversity of Campania Luigi VanvitelliItaly
C41.6CTCF-boundary deletions with variable penetrance expand the RP17 structural variant spectrumL. K. HoltesRadboud University Medical CenterNetherlands
I17.1Introduction to the identification and interpretation of structural variants & Seemingly known structural variant, but different in detailN. de LeeuwRadboud University Medical CenterNetherlands
P01.091.AGenomic differences between bone marrow and extramedullary plasmacytoma in multiple myeloma identified by optical genome mappingJ. MayerováUniversity Hospital BrnoCzech Republic
P01.097.AAn evaluation of long-read sequencing and optical genome mapping for rapid methylation and copy number profiling to accelerate precision analysis for gliomasT. SpenceVancouver General HospitalCanada
P01.109.ACopy Number Alterations in Pediatric Diffuse Midline GliomasM. BornhorstAnn & Robert Lurie Children's Hospital of ChicagoUSA
P14.013.AA highly complex familial chromosome rearrangement involving a three-way translocation of chromosomes 2, 18 and 19 associated with intellectual disability and congenital heart defectsS. S. da CostaInstitute of BiosciencesBrazil
P16.097.AGenome-wide association study identifies common variants and novel genes in arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathyL. RuffierL’institut du thorax, Nantes UniversitéFrance
P23.007.AOptical Genomic Mapping versus Long Read Sequencing - a proof-of-concept studyS. BoernoMedicover Genetics GmbHGermany
P14.008.BOptical Genome Mapping unlocks the impact of de novo apparently balanced structural variants in 14 individuals with rare diseasesS. d. FariasHuman Genome and Stem Cell Research CenterBrazil
P01.014BOptical genome mapping reveals frequent cryptic structural aberrations in normal karyotype acute myeloid leukemiaT. TurtinenMedical Research Center Oulu and Biocenter OuluFinland
P14.032.BDetection of constitutional chromoanagenesis by Optical Genome Mapping: A series of five casesM. XunclàVall d’Hebron Research InstituteSpain
P14.038.BProspective evaluation of optical genome mapping and long-read genome sequencing for the detection of chromosomal structural variants: The CHROMAPS studyL. El KhattabiAPHP Sorbonne Université and ICM - Pitié-SalpêtrièreFrance
P20.194.BImplementing optical genome mapping in clinical genetics: analysis insights from a case seriesF. MedeirosICBAS – School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, University of PortoPortugal
P20.236.BMolecular analysis of isolated humeroradial synostosis in a four-generation familyJ. A. Jiménez-EstradaLa Paz University HospitalSpain
P01.105.COptical genome mapping (OGM) reveals relevant cryptic alterations in myelodysplastic neoplasms (MDS) with a normal karyotypeZ. ZemanovaCharles UniversityCzech Republic
P13.021.CUsing next-generation sequencing in a clinical genetics cohort: a retrospective comparison of WES and WGS from Brazilian patientsM. MarinsUniversidade Federal de São PauloBrazil
P01.040.DGermline analysis for novel structural variants in BRCA1, BRCA2, PALB2 and TP53 genes in Northern-Finnish breast cancer cases by optical genome mappingS. VorimoUniversity of OuluFinland
P01.088.DOptical genome mapping improves detection of cryptic aberrations in acute myeloid leukemiaS. RansdorfovaInstitute of Hematology and Blood TransfusionCzech Republic
P10.028.DEvidence suggesting DDX3Y-mediated compensation in a male with DDX3X loss-of-functionF. PintusUniversity of TurinItaly
P13.004.DA large chromosome 6 inversion associated with severe craniofacial and neurodevelopmental anomalies suggests a regulatory disease mechanism involving TFAP2BE. CalpenaInstituto de Investigación Sanitaria La FeSpain
P14.043.DBack to Basics, Forward to Answers: Classical Karyotyping Meets Optical Genome Mapping to resolve an unresolved pediatric caseN. Assia BatzirSchneider Children's Medical Center of IsraelIsrael
P14.005.ETopologically associating domains reorganisation in myelodysplasic syndrome with 5q deletionS. MoisanCHU BrestFrance
P14.011.EA submicroscopic intrachromosomal insertional translocation giving rise to meiotic recombination detected by optical genome mapping (OGM)D. TrostLaboratoire CerbaFrance
P14.029.EResolving the genomic architecture of complex chromosomal rearrangements applying optical genome mapping and sequencingJ. F. MazzeuUniversidade de BrasíliaBrazil
P14.041.ERefining structural variant detection in syndromic paediatrics through integrated Optical Genome Mapping and Chromosomal MicroarrayY. HuKK Women’s and Children’s HospitalSingapore
P14.044.ECompletely resolved structural variants by optical genome mapping with adaptive sampling from CNV discoveryN. MatsumotoYokohama City University Graduate School of MedicineJapan
P15.017.EThe missing heritability of early onset Parkinson's diseaseA. FienemannUniversity of LübeckGermany
P20.083.EDetection of structural variants in unresolved cases with rare diseases using optical genome mapping and genome sequencing: preliminary resultsT. P. VieiraState University of CampinasBrazil
P23.035.EThe landscape of structural variants in male infertility identified by optical genome mappingA. KovandaUniversity Medical CenterSlovenia
P12.018.FEnhancing FSHD analysis using Optimal Genome MappingH. T. HelgadottirKarolinska University HospitalSweden
P14.012.FShould we revisit all complex chromosomal rearrangements? Lessons from next-generation genomicsC. AristidouThe Cyprus Institute of Neurology and GeneticsCyprus
P14.024.FOptical genome mapping unmasks cryptic complexity in two rare complex rearrangements, involving chromosomes 2, 3 and 15, in cases with neurodevelopmental disordersS. PolyviouThe Cyprus Institute of Neurology and GeneticsCyprus
P14.030.FAdvancing structural genomics: optical genome mapping and long-read sequencing resolve constitutional complex genomic rearrangementsB. BurssedUniversidade Federal de São PauloBrazil
     

The scientific program for the event is available at the ESHG website linked here: https://2026.eshg.org/programme-at-a-glance-local/programme-at-a-glance/

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic genome analysis software solution, and nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also offers OGM-based diagnostic testing services.

For more information, visit www.bionano.com or www.bionanolaboratories.com.

Bionano’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano Genomics

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy and plans, and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: our expectations regarding market adoption of our products; our commercial prospects and future financial and operating results; and our ability to meet our stated goals and commercial opportunities. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, investors and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as they involve inherent risk and uncertainty (both general and specific) and should note that they are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied on as an indication or guarantee of future performance. There are a number of important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by us. These factors include, but are not limited to: the ability and utility of OGM (as defined above) for structural variant detection as described in the studies referenced in this press release; future study results that differ or contradict the results from studies mentioned in this press release; the utility of combining OGM with sequencing; our ability to continue as a going concern as disclosed in our filings with the SEC, which requires us to manage costs and obtain significant additional financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; our ability to execute on our strategy and achieve our objectives; our ability to continue to drive OGM adoption by potential customers for routine use in genomic analysis; continued research, presentations and publications involving OGM and its utility compared to traditional cytogenetics and our technologies; our ability to drive adoption of OGM and our technology solutions; our ability to further deploy new products and applications for our technology platforms; our expectations and beliefs regarding future growth of the business and the markets in which we operate; our ability to consummate any strategic alternatives including the risk that if we fail to obtain additional financing we may seek relief under applicable insolvency laws; the size and growth potential of the markets for our products, and our ability to serve those markets; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our products; our ability to manage the growth of our business and integrate acquired businesses; our ability to expand our commercial organization to address effectively existing and new markets that we intend to target; the impact from future regulatory, judicial, and legislative changes or developments in the U.S. and foreign countries; our ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; the introduction of competitive technologies or improvements in existing technologies and the success of any such technologies; the performance of our third-party contract sales organizations, suppliers and manufacturers; our ability to attract and retain key scientific or management personnel; the impact of adverse geopolitical and macroeconomic developments, such as recent and future bank failures, ongoing international conflicts, and related sanctions, regional or global pandemics, inflation, tariffs, increased cost of goods, supply chain issues, and global financial market conditions; on our business and operations, as well as the business or operations of our suppliers, customers, manufacturers, research partners and other third parties with whom we conduct business and our expectations with respect to the duration of such impacts and the resulting effects on our business; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits and synergies of our prior and any future acquisitions or other strategic transactions; our ability to attract collaborators and strategic partnerships; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings subsequently made by us with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations:
Webb Campbell
Gilmartin Group
+1 (415) 520-5817
IR@bionano.com


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