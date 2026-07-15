bioMérieux to Showcase Company’s Latest in Diagnostic Innovations at ADLM 2026

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- bioMérieux, a global leader in in vitro diagnostics, today announced it will showcase its latest diagnostic solutions and innovations at the 2026 Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) Annual Conference & Clinical Lab Expo, taking place in Anaheim, California, July 26 through 30.

Attendees are invited to visit bioMérieux at booth #2501 in Hall B to explore the company's comprehensive portfolio and connect with experts across clinical microbiology, molecular diagnostics, and laboratory informatics.

Featured Technologies at Booth #2501

This year's company presence is anchored by the theme: "A legacy of diagnostic leadership. Your partner for what's ahead." The theme reflects bioMérieux's continued commitment to advancing diagnostic excellence over the past 63 years, while supporting laboratories and healthcare practitioners in navigating the future of medicine.

At the expo, bioMérieux will highlight a range of innovative platforms designed to showcase the company's end-to-end laboratory ecosystem including: BIOFIRE® FILMARRAY® TORCH System, a multiplex PCR technology that tests for a comprehensive group of targets in about an hour, BIOFIRE® SPOTFIRE® System, a multiplex PCR platform that brings reliable diagnostics to point-of-care clinical settings, VITEK® MS PRIME, a mass spectrometry system for routine microbial identification, and the VIDAS® 3, an automated benchtop immunoassay system.

Visitors will be able to explore how bioMérieux's solutions connect microbiology, molecular diagnostics, laboratory automation, informatics, and stewardship initiatives to help laboratories improve efficiency, accelerate decision-making, and optimize patient care. In addition, visitors can explore bioMérieux's latest data and IT solutions, and Lab Consultancy offerings, designed to help laboratories optimize operations, improve outcomes, and drive digital transformation.

Educational Symposiums

As part of its commitment to advancing clinical knowledge and best practices, and demonstrating the value of diagnostics, bioMérieux will host two symposiums included in the conference's agenda:

From Central Lab to POC: Rethinking Vaginitis Diagnostics Tuesday, July 28 from 12:00 p.m. until 12:20 p.m. in Exhibit Hall Theater 2 Attendees will examine current diagnostic limitations, the consequences of delayed results, and how point-of-care testing aligns with real-time decision making.

The Syndromic Standard: Explore the Clinical Impact of MPCR GI Panels for Gastroenteritis Tuesday, July 28 from 2:45 p.m. until 3:35 p.m. in Exhibit Hall Theater 1 Attendees will learn about the latest developments in reducing diagnostic uncertainty, improving time-to-treatment, and advancing patient outcomes.



Press Conference and Panel Discussion

The company will also host a press conference panel, The Power of Diagnostics: How Delays Impact Patients and Providers, on Wednesday, July 29 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. in room 213D.

Panel experts from bioMérieux, rural medicine, and patient advocacy will discuss the real-world impacts of delayed or inaccurate diagnostic answers for patients, providers, communities, and the healthcare system, especially as they affect women, minority communities, and other underserved populations. The panel will feature real-world examples from patient and provider experiences and potential solutions for today and the future.

Conference attendees and members of the media are invited to attend.

For media looking to register for event credentials: visit https://myadlm.org/media/press-registration. For more information on the bioMérieux press conference contact: northamericamedia@biomerieux.com.

ABOUT BIOMÉRIEUX

Pioneering Diagnostics

A world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics since 1963, bioMérieux is present in 46 countries and serves more than 160 countries with the support of a large network of distributors. In 2025, revenues reached €4.1 billion, with over 94% of sales outside of France.

bioMérieux provides diagnostic solutions (systems, reagents, software and services) which determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Its products are mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases. They are also used for detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

www.biomerieux.com.

bioMérieux is listed on the Euronext Paris stock market.



Symbol: BIM – ISIN Code: FR0013280286



Reuters: BIOX.PA/Bloomberg: BIM.FP

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SOURCE bioMerieux