Biomerics Appoints Tyler Reed as the New President of the Micro Metals Division

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomerics, a leading vertically integrated contract manufacturer for the interventional medical device market, today announced the appointment of Tyler Reed as President of Biomerics' Micro Metals Division.

"Our success has always been rooted in innovation, manufacturing excellence and a relentless focus on serving our customers," stated Arun Mohan, Chief Executive Officer. "Tyler brings a proven track record of leading large-scale manufacturing enterprises, delivering double-digit profitable growth and executing global lean manufacturing transformations. He has led manufacturing site start-ups, scale-ups and operational turnarounds, all while building high-performance teams with a strong focus on culture that aligns strategy to execution."

"I am honored to lead Biomerics' Micro Metals Division into its next chapter," said Reed. "I will primarily focus on driving improvements in efficiency, resource utilization, employee engagement and retention, and production — aligning to our strategic pillars of customer excellence, culture, innovation and manufacturing excellence."

Reed's responsibilities include managing commercial, engineering and operational excellence deployment across key areas such as customer satisfaction, delivery performance, manufacturing automation, cost optimization and facility performance for the Micro Metals Division.

About Biomerics

Founded in 1994, Biomerics is a leading vertically integrated medical device contract manufacturer serving the interventional device market. Trusted as a vertically integrated partner with extensive engineering expertise and solutions, Biomerics supplies 20 of the top 30 medical device OEMs globally. Biomerics provides engineering design and development services, technology transfer manufacturing services, and contract manufacturing services — including sterilization and packaging — for medical device components, subassemblies and finished medical devices. Through nine locations in the United States, two in Costa Rica and one in the Dominican Republic, Biomerics meets customers' immediate and long-term strategic needs. With comprehensive engineering Centers of Excellence, Biomerics is a leader in performance materials, interventional medical plastics, complex extrusions, micromachining of metals and polymers, laser processing, balloons and balloon catheters, advanced catheters and steerables, guidewires, image guided intervention, micro-overmolding, micro precision stamping, metal injection molding (MIM), and complex microassembly and finished device assembly. In addition to operating under a certified ISO 13485:2016 quality system, Biomerics is FDA registered and compliant with FDA 21 CFR Part 820.

