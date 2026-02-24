SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Biomerics Appoints Tyler Reed as the New President of the Micro Metals Division

February 23, 2026 | 
2 min read

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomerics, a leading vertically integrated contract manufacturer for the interventional medical device market, today announced the appointment of Tyler Reed as President of Biomerics' Micro Metals Division.

"Our success has always been rooted in innovation, manufacturing excellence and a relentless focus on serving our customers," stated Arun Mohan, Chief Executive Officer. "Tyler brings a proven track record of leading large-scale manufacturing enterprises, delivering double-digit profitable growth and executing global lean manufacturing transformations. He has led manufacturing site start-ups, scale-ups and operational turnarounds, all while building high-performance teams with a strong focus on culture that aligns strategy to execution."

"I am honored to lead Biomerics' Micro Metals Division into its next chapter," said Reed. "I will primarily focus on driving improvements in efficiency, resource utilization, employee engagement and retention, and production — aligning to our strategic pillars of customer excellence, culture, innovation and manufacturing excellence."

Reed's responsibilities include managing commercial, engineering and operational excellence deployment across key areas such as customer satisfaction, delivery performance, manufacturing automation, cost optimization and facility performance for the Micro Metals Division.

About Biomerics

Founded in 1994, Biomerics is a leading vertically integrated medical device contract manufacturer serving the interventional device market. Trusted as a vertically integrated partner with extensive engineering expertise and solutions, Biomerics supplies 20 of the top 30 medical device OEMs globally. Biomerics provides engineering design and development services, technology transfer manufacturing services, and contract manufacturing services — including sterilization and packaging — for medical device components, subassemblies and finished medical devices. Through nine locations in the United States, two in Costa Rica and one in the Dominican Republic, Biomerics meets customers' immediate and long-term strategic needs. With comprehensive engineering Centers of Excellence, Biomerics is a leader in performance materials, interventional medical plastics, complex extrusions, micromachining of metals and polymers, laser processing, balloons and balloon catheters, advanced catheters and steerables, guidewires, image guided intervention, micro-overmolding, micro precision stamping, metal injection molding (MIM), and complex microassembly and finished device assembly. In addition to operating under a certified ISO 13485:2016 quality system, Biomerics is FDA registered and compliant with FDA 21 CFR Part 820.

Daniel Craven

Director, Marketing & Communications

Biomerics LLC

Phone: +1 888-874-7787

Email: marketing@biomerics.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomerics-appoints-tyler-reed-as-the-new-president-of-the-micro-metals-division-302694212.html

SOURCE Biomerics, LLC

Executive appointments Utah People Medical device
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Modernagate Fallout, Disc’s Rejection, Compass’ Psilocybin Data, CDC’s Lost Leaders
February 18, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Richard Pazdur
Government
‘Just Agree to It:’ Pazdur Said He Was Told To Cosign FDA’s Reduced Trial Requirements
February 16, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Paul Hudson
People
Sanofi Shares Decline as Paul Hudson Removed as CEO, Making Way For Merck KGaA’s Belén Garijo
February 12, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Businessman leader leading a large group of people. Low poly style. Society and business world. Conceptual 3D illustration
Startups
‘We’re Scientists’: Pelage Takes Hair Loss Beyond ‘Lotions And Potions’
February 11, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong