Press Releases

Biomea Fusion to Participate in Citi’s SMID Biotech C-Suite Fireside Chat Series

October 21, 2025 
SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity company, today announced that it will participate in Citi’s SMID Biotech C-Suite Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the discussion will be available here or by visiting the Investors & Media section of Biomea’s website at https://investors.biomeafusion.com/news-events/events. A replay of the webcast will be available following the live event.

About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity medicines company focused on the development of its oral small molecule therapies, icovamenib and BMF-650, for diabetes and obesity. These programs target metabolic disorders, a global health challenge affecting nearly half of Americans and one-fifth of the world’s population. Biomea’s mission is to deliver transformative treatments that restore health for patients living with diabetes, obesity, and related conditions. We aim to cure.

Visit us at biomeafusion.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Contact:
Meichiel Jennifer Weiss
Sr. Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
ir@biomeafusion.com


