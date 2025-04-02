Biomea Fusion, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - April 1, 2025

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity medicines company, today announced that on March 23, 2025, the compensation committee of Biomea’s board of directors granted two new employees non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 30,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. The shares underlying each employee’s stock options will vest 1/16 on a quarterly basis over four years, in each case subject to each such employee’s continued employment with the Company on such vesting dates. All of the above-described awards were made under Biomea’s 2023 Inducement Equity Plan (the “Plan”).

The above-described awards were each granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were granted pursuant to the terms of the Plan. The Plan was adopted by Biomea’s board of directors on November 17, 2023.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea is a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity medicines company focused on the discovery and development of oral covalent small molecules to improve the lives of patients with diabetes, obesity, and metabolic disease. A covalent small molecule is a synthetic compound that forms a permanent bond to its target protein and offers a number of potential advantages over conventional non-covalent drugs, including greater target selectivity, lower drug exposure, and the ability to drive a deeper, more durable response.

We are utilizing our proprietary FUSION™ System to discover, design and develop a pipeline of next-generation covalent-binding small-molecule medicines designed to maximize clinical benefit for patients. We aim to have an outsized impact on the treatment of disease for the patients we serve. We aim to cure.

Contact:

Meichiel Jennifer Weiss

Sr. Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

IR@biomeafusion.com