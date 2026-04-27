BioMarin to Host First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Monday, May 4, 2026, at 4:30pm ET

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Alexander Hardy, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin, will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, May 4, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss first quarter 2026 financial results and provide a general business update.

Dial-in Number



U.S. / Canada Dial-in Number: 800-715-9871



International Dial-in Number: 646-307-1963



Conference Call ID: 3424435

U.S. / Canada Replay Dial-in Number: 800-770-2030



International Replay Dial-in Number: 609-800-9909



Playback ID: 3424435

Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the investor section of the BioMarin website, https://investors.biomarin.com/. A replay of the call will be archived on the site for one week following the call.

About BioMarin



BioMarin is a leading, global rare disease biotechnology company focused on delivering medicines for people living with genetically defined conditions. Founded in 1997, the San Rafael, California-based company has a proven track record of innovation, with a portfolio of commercial therapies and a strong clinical and preclinical pipeline. Using a distinctive approach to drug discovery and development, BioMarin seeks to unleash the full potential of genetic science by pursuing category-defining medicines that have a profound impact on patients. To learn more, please visit www.biomarin.com.

Contacts:



















Investors Media



Traci McCarty Marni Kottle



BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.



(415) 455-7558 (650) 374-2803





View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-to-host-first-quarter-2026-financial-results-conference-call-and-webcast-on-monday-may-4-2026-at-430pm-et-302753431.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.