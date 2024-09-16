BioIVT to Participate in Leading Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Fall Industry Events

In addition to attending cutting-edge CGT industry events, BioIVT will be partnering with the Emily Whitehead Foundation to sponsor two upcoming philanthropic events: the 5K at the 9th CAR-TCR Summit and the Emily Whitehead Foundation Ball

The CGT Fall events BioIVT will be attending include:

9th Annual CAR-TCR Summit: Taking place from Sept. 17-20, 2024, in Boston, the BioIVT team will be available at booth #66 to highlight how the company’s high-quality cellular solutions are designed to support a wide range of CGT needs from discovery to commercialization.

Additionally, the company will be sponsoring the BioIVT 5K at the 9th CAR-TCR Summit Supporting the Emily Whitehead Foundation

The Emily Whitehead Foundation is a nonprofit that raises awareness and funds for childhood cancer research. BioIVT is proud to sponsor the 5K and support the Emily Whitehead Foundation

Those interested in participating can do so in-person or virtually and visit the website

Advanced Therapies Xchange: Join BioIVT experts in San Francisco on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at the Advanced Therapies Xchange to learn about BioIVT’s ability in providing essential high-quality cellular solutions required by advanced therapy developers from early discovery to clinical application. Kevin King, Senior Director of CGT Strategy and Growth at BioIVT, will be leading the session, “From Donor to Development: Minimizing Risks in the Cell Starting Materials Supply Chain,” discussing strategies to de-risk the utilization of cellular starting and raw materials in the manufacture of advanced therapies.

2024 Emily Whitehead Foundation Believe Ball: On Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, The Believe Ball will take place in Philadelphia to support the Emily Whitehead Foundation. The Emily Whitehead Foundation is working every day to #ActivateTheCure and provide support to children and their families fighting cancer. The event will bring together patients and caregivers with elite leaders in the advanced therapy sector and esteemed guests, including Dr. Peter Marks, Dr. Carl June, Dr. Bruce Levine, and Dr. Stephan Grupp. BioIVT will be sponsoring this year’s Believe Ball as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to support and highlight the impact of CGT’s potential to improve the experiences of patients in need of life altering innovative therapies.

“The Believe Ball is not only a celebration, but an event that fosters hope and enables progress in the fight against childhood cancer. Emily Whitehead’s story is a testament to what can be accomplished when we, as a community, share the common goal of supporting groundbreaking research in immunotherapy,” said Charlie Chungu, Vice President of Marketing at BioIVT. “As a sponsor of this great cause, BioIVT is providing a unique artwork inspired by one of Emily’s favorite artists, Keith Haring, as part of our Art of Cell & Gene Therapy series, that will be auctioned off at the event.”

About BioIVT

BioIVT enables smarter science and accelerates medical breakthroughs by delivering high-quality personalized biospecimen solutions and research services to the life science and diagnostic industries. We specialize in control and disease state samples including human and animal tissues or preparations, ADME-Tox products and research services, cell and gene therapy products, blood, and other biofluids. Our unmatched portfolio of clinical specimens directly supports precision medicine research and the effort to improve patient outcomes by coupling comprehensive clinical data with donor samples. By combining our technical expertise, exceptional customer service, and unparalleled access to biological specimens, BioIVT serves the research community as a trusted partner in ELEVATING SCIENCE®. For more information, please visit bioivt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

