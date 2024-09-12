BioIVT to Host and Participate in Prominent Industry Events to Advance ADME Research

BioIVT personnel to demonstrate its collaborative approach to designing and implementing in vitro ADME-Tox programs that set industry standards and achieve client goals

WESTBURY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioIVT, a global research partner and biospecimen solutions provider for drug and diagnostic development, today announced it will host Trending Topics in ADME & Drug Development Research, a complimentary symposium on Nov. 6, 2024, at the Mass Bio Hub in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to discuss novel in vitro ADME research methodologies that may be incorporated into preclinical programs to guide lead selection and optimization and improve IVIVC. Featuring researchers from academia, industry and BioIVT, the symposium will also highlight the new ICH M12 regulatory guidance and present recently published studies and other data on how complex models are being used to investigate the ADME-Tox properties of new drugs. Please visit BioIVT’s website for registration and additional details here.





BioIVT will also be attending the following ADME-focused industry events this fall:

26th North American ISSX and 39th JSSX Meeting: Taking place from Sept. 12-15, 2024, in Honolulu, BioIVT’s expert team will be available at booth #124 to discuss how BioIVT can help biopharmaceutical companies accelerate their R&D programs. BioIVT’s conference involvement includes the following:

The ACT (American College of Toxicology) 45th Annual Meeting: From Nov. 17- 20, 2024, the BioIVT team will travel to Austin, Texas, to connect with customers and prospects about the company’s leading ADME-Tox products and services at The ACT Annual Meeting, a premier gathering that brings together top toxicologists to idea exchange, network and continue education. Attendees can visit the BioIVT team at booth #505.

“We are the global leader in providing products for in vitro ADME research and we have unparalleled expertise providing drug metabolism and drug-drug interaction studies and guidance. Our team remains laser-focused on continuing to strengthen our ADME products and services portfolio through new opportunities, such as our recent acquisition of ZenBio, and look forward to connecting with top industry minds to share how BioIVT continues to evolve to meet researchers’ needs,” said Joanna Barbara, Site Lead - ADME Research Products & Services at BioIVT.

About BioIVT

BioIVT enables smarter science and accelerates medical breakthroughs by delivering high-quality personalized biospecimen solutions and research services to the life science and diagnostic industries. We specialize in control and disease state samples including human and animal tissues or preparations, ADME-Tox products and research services, cell and gene therapy products, blood, and other biofluids. Our unmatched portfolio of clinical specimens directly supports precision medicine research and the effort to improve patient outcomes by coupling comprehensive clinical data with donor samples. By combining our technical expertise, exceptional customer service, and unparalleled access to biological specimens, BioIVT serves the research community as a trusted partner in ELEVATING SCIENCE®. For more information, please visit bioivt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

