BioIVT Hosts Inaugural Neuroscience Symposium to Explore Cutting-Edge Advancements in Neurological Diseases

Event will bring together researchers, drug developers, and industry leaders from around the world to accelerate medical breakthroughs

WESTBURY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioIVT, a global research partner and biospecimen solutions provider for drug and diagnostic development, today announced a complimentary neuroscience symposium in South San Francisco, California, on June 25, 2025. The event ‘Advancing Neuroscience: Breakthroughs in Biomarker Discovery and Preclinical Development for Neurological Diseases’ will bring together the brightest minds in the industry to explore developments in neuroscience and biomarkers. The gathering is the company’s latest effort to enable smarter science and accelerate medical advancements in the industry.

Impact of biomarkers on precision medicine

The event comes at a pivotal time as the global biomarker market is projected to grow by over 10% in the next five years, bringing its forecasted valuation to $104.15 billion by 2030, which is primarily driven by the use of biomarkers in drug development and advancing precision medicine. At the symposium, attendees will walk away with an understanding of the importance and application of biomarkers, the latest breakthroughs, challenges, and therapies in drug development, and cutting-edge research as a result of key pathology drivers, all specific to neurodegenerative diseases.

“BioIVT takes seriously our responsibility as a trusted industry partner, including bringing together thought leaders to share the latest insights in the industry and inspire ideas on how to drive more effective and efficient drug development in the neuroscience industry,” said Courtney Noah, PhD, Vice President of Scientific Affairs at BioIVT. “As a complimentary event, we’re ensuring accessibility to key and timely learnings on topics including diversity in data, innovation in biomarker discovery, and challenges of developing CNS drugs that must cross the blood-brain barrier for all leaders working to improve outcomes for those suffering from neurodegenerative diseases. The symposium builds on BioIVT’s ongoing commitment to neuroscience, which is a critical area of focus, including the development of the Center for NeuroExcellence.”

Having over 35 years of experience in delivering high-quality personalized biospecimen solutions and research services to the life science and diagnostic industries – including over 400 clinical sites the company partners with to acquire high-quality specimens with richly annotated data – BioIVT is passionate about precision medicine research and the ongoing effort to elevate science. Alongside BioIVT’s industry experts, leading voices at the event will include executives from top-tier entities including Trace Neurosciences, Biognosys, C2N Diagnostics, and the University of California, San Diego.

To learn more about the symposium and to register to attend, please visit the event webpage here: https://info.bioivt.com/neuroscience-symposium-biomarkers.

About BioIVT

BioIVT enables smarter science and accelerates medical breakthroughs by delivering high-quality personalized biospecimen solutions and research services to the life science and diagnostic industries. We specialize in control and disease state samples including human and animal tissues or preparations, ADME products and research services, cell and gene therapy products, blood, and other biofluids. Our unmatched portfolio of clinical specimens directly supports precision medicine research and the effort to improve patient outcomes by coupling comprehensive clinical data with donor samples. By combining our technical expertise, exceptional customer service, and unparalleled access to biological specimens, BioIVT serves the research community as a trusted partner in ELEVATING SCIENCE®. For more information, please visit www.bioivt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

