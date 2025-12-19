BioInvent to Participate in Upcoming January 2026 Investor Conference

BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announced that representatives from the Company management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences this January:

J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference, San Francisco, US

Format: One-on-one meetings

Date: January 12-14

15th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event, San Francisco, US

Format: One-on-one meetings

Date: January 12-13

Sweden Networking Breakfast at J.P. Morgan 2026, San Francisco, US

Format: Panel Discussion

Date and Time: January 12, 7:30 am PT

Redeye Fight Cancer event 2026, Stockholm, Sweden

Format: Presentation and Q&A

Date: January 21, 2026

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with drug candidates in ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

