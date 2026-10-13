Biodesix to Present New Real-World Evidence Supporting Integration of Nodify Lung® Testing into Routine Lung Nodule Care at CHEST 2026

New sponsored and independent research evaluates clinical utility, patient follow-up, and diagnostic test sequencing

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostics solutions company, today announced multiple presentations at CHEST 2026 highlighting how Nodify Lung testing is being incorporated into real-world lung nodule management. The presentations build upon the strong evidence base with new use cases and clinical comparisons, illustrating how blood-based lung nodule risk assessment guides clinical decision-making, affects patient adherence to follow-up, and optimizes the use of imaging and other diagnostic procedures.

New analyses from the CLARIFY study, including comparisons and sequencing with PET imaging, add to a growing body of evidence intended to help clinicians identify where Nodify Lung testing can provide the greatest value within the diagnostic pathway. CLARIFY has enrolled more than 2,000 patients who received Nodify Lung testing in routine clinical practice. Additionally, the independent research being presented reflects increasing clinical adoption of Nodify Lung and its role in routine lung nodule management.

“The growing focus on real-world implementation reflects an important evolution in the evidence supporting Nodify Lung testing,” said Scott Hutton, Chief Executive Officer of Biodesix. “The discussion is increasingly moving beyond whether blood-based biomarkers can accurately assess lung nodule risk to how they can be routinely incorporated into structured care pathways and used alongside imaging.”

Clinical Education and Implementation at CHEST 2026

Title: Precision Meets Protocol: Implementing Biomarkers into a Structured Nodule Management Care Pathway

Location: Learning Theater #4

Date: Monday, October 19 | 10:15–11:00 am MST

Speaker: Sonali Sethi, MD, Cleveland Clinic

Biodesix-Sponsored Research at CHEST 2026

Title: PET Plus Blood-Based Biomarkers vs Biomarkers Alone for Pulmonary Nodule Management: An Inverse Probability of Treatment Weighting Analysis of Real-World Evidence

Date: Tuesday, October 20 | 1:45 pm MST

Presenter: Michael Kammer, PhD, Head of Radiomics, Biodesix

Title: Optimizing Non-invasive Diagnostic Test Sequencing in Pulmonary Nodules: A Counterfactual Analysis of Real-World Data from CLARIFY Study

Date: Tuesday, October 20 | 1:45 pm MST

Presenter: Michael Kammer, PhD, Head of Radiomics, Biodesix

Title: Evaluation of Diagnostic Performance of Tumor-Associated Autoantibodies in Patients with Ground Glass Opacity Pulmonary Nodules

Date: Tuesday, October 20 | 1:45 pm MST

Presenter: Michael Kammer, PhD, Head of Radiomics, Biodesix

Independent Nodify Lung Testing Research at CHEST 2026

Title: Reducing Loss to Follow-up in Pulmonary Nodules: Proteomics Risk Stratification in a Safety Net Pulmonary Clinic

Date: Tuesday, October 20 | 10:34 am MST

Presenter: Arlnaldo Cruz, MD, Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

Title: Bidirectional Risk Re-Stratification Using Proteomic Biomarker Testing in Two Patients with Identical Pre-Test Malignancy Risk

Date: Tuesday, October 20 | 10:20 am MST

Presenter: Jay Xiong, DO, Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, Aurora Medical Center Kenosha

Additional Lung Diagnostics Research at CHEST 2026

Title: Rapid and Concordant EGFR Detection with IQ Lung Liquid Biopsy Compared with Tissue Testing in Stage IVB NSCLC: A Case Report

Date: Tuesday, October 20 | 10:20 am MST

Presenter: Syed Naqvi, MD, Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, Aurora Medical Center Kenosha

Biodesix team members will also be available at Biodesix booth #745 to discuss how blood-based and radiomic biomarkers can support a multimodal approach to lung nodule management and lung health diagnostics.

Notes and Disclosures

Nodify Lung is a registered trademark of Biodesix, Inc.

About Biodesix

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions company, driven to improve clinical care and outcomes for patients. Biodesix Diagnostic Tests, marketed as Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment and IQLung® Cancer Treatment Guidance, support clinical decisions to expedite personalized care and improve outcomes for patients with lung disease. Biodesix Development Services enable the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and research institutions with scientific, technological, and operational capabilities that fuel the development of diagnostic tests, tools, and therapeutics. Visit biodesix.com for more information.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “goals,” or “should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Biodesix has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our revenues, profitability, outlook, and overall business strategy, the timing and assumptions regarding collection of revenues on projections, availability of funds and future capital, the anticipated impact and benefits of new clinical data, reimbursement coverage and research partnerships, the impact of enhanced U.S. tariffs, import/export restrictions or other trade barriers on the company and its operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed February 26, 2026, or subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q during 2026, as applicable. Biodesix undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contacts

Media: Natalie St. Denis, Director Corporate Communications, Biodesix

natalie.stdenis@biodesix.com | (720) 925-9285

Investors: Chris Brinzey, Partner, ICR

chris.brinzey@icrhealthcare.com | (339) 970-2843