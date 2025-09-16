Biocytogen Announces ADC Innovator Tubulis Has Signed Global Exclusive License Agreement for Single Antibody

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (Biocytogen, HKEX: 02315), a global biotechnology company that drives the research and development of novel antibody-based drugs with innovative technologies, today announced that ADC therapeutics developer, Tubulis has exercised an exclusive license for the global development and commercialization of a fully human antibody developed by Biocytogen. The antibody will be applied in a novel ADC candidate proprietary to Tubulis. It is part of a previously signed research collaboration and option agreement to discover and advance antibody components for the development and commercialization of ADC products based on Biocytogen’s antibody discovery engine.

The antibody was generated using Biocytogen’s proprietary RenMice® platform and features high affinity, low immunogenicity, and favorable developability. Tubulis will apply its proprietary linker and payload technologies to develop innovative ADC therapies based on this antibody, aiming to address areas of high unmet clinical need in cancer treatment.

Dr. Yuelei Shen, President and CEO of Biocytogen, said, “We are very pleased that Tubulis has exercised its option, which reflects the international competitiveness and translational potential of our fully human antibody discovery platform. We look forward to seeing this antibody advance through Tubulis’ powerful ADC development engine and into clinical development to benefit patients around the world.”

Jonas Helma-Smets, PhD, CSO and co-founder of Tubulis, stated: “Our goal is to drive innovation in ADC development and deliver uniquely positioned ADC therapeutics that can improve treatment outcomes to patients with solid tumors. The R&D collaboration with Biocytogen has yielded an antibody candidate that we believe fits well with our ADC technology platforms and that may support us in the development of a novel therapeutic candidate.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Biocytogen will receive an upfront payment and is eligible for certain development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, and single-digit royalties on net sales.

About Biocytogen

Biocytogen (HKEX: 02315) is a global biotechnology company that drives the research and development of novel antibody-based drugs with innovative technologies. Founded on gene editing technology, Biocytogen leverages genetically engineered proprietary RenMice® (RenMab™/ RenLite®/ RenNano®/ RenTCR mimic™) platforms for fully human monoclonal/bispecific/multispecific antibody discovery, bispecific antibody-drug conjugate discovery, nanobody discovery and TCR mimic antibody discovery, and has established a sub-brand, RenBiologics™, to explore global partnerships for an off-the-shelf library of >1,000,000 fully human antibody sequences against over 1000 targets for worldwide collaboration. As of June 30, 2025, approximately 280 therapeutic antibody and multiple clinical asset co-development/out-licensing/transfer agreements and over 50 target-nominated RenMice® licensing projects have been established around the globe, including several partnerships with multinational pharmaceutical companies (MNCs). Biocytogen pioneered the generation of drug target knock-in humanized models for preclinical research, and currently provides a few thousand off-the-shelf animal and cell models under the company's sub-brand, BioMice™, along with preclinical pharmacology and gene-editing services for clients worldwide. Headquartered in Beijing, Biocytogen has branches in China (Haimen Jiangsu, Shanghai), USA (Boston, San Francisco, San Diego), and Germany (Heidelberg). For more information, please visit https://biocytogen.com.

Biocytogen Contacts

Antibody assets and platforms: BD-Licensing@biocytogen.com

Media: pr@bbctg.com.cn