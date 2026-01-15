BioCT Appoints Four Distinguished Life Sciences Leaders to Board of Directors

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioCT, Connecticut’s life sciences trade organization, is pleased to announce the appointment of four distinguished executives to its Board of Directors. The organization has elected Ranjit Bindra, MD, PhD, Harvey and Kate Cushing Professor of Therapeutic Radiology and Professor of Pathology at Yale School of Medicine and serial bioscience entrepreneur; Angela Cacace, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Arvinas; Jennifer Good, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Trevi Therapeutics; and Sydney Klein, Chief Information Security Officer and Head of Enterprise IT, Bristol Myers Squibb.

Dr. Cacace will succeed former Board member John Houston, PhD, who is stepping down following his July 2025 announcement of plans to retire as President and Chief Executive Officer of Arvinas. Mr. Houston will continue his involvement with BioCT as a member of the organization’s Emeritus Board, which is composed of distinguished former Board leaders who have made lasting contributions to BioCT’s mission.

“Our strength as an organization is driven in large part by the commitment of our Board,” said Jodie Gillon, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioCT. “They have supported and enabled me to drive forward ambitious strategies. I am confident that Ranjit, Angela, Jennifer, and Sydney are exceptional additions, bringing complementary perspectives from Big Pharma, startups, venture capital, and emerging technologies such as machine learning. Together, they strengthen BioCT’s role as the unified voice for Connecticut’s life sciences and for those looking to come, stay, and grow here.”

BioCT Board Co-Chairs David Scheer, President of Scheer and Company, and Stan Choy, bioscience entrepreneur, also welcomed the new members. “We are thrilled to have Ranjit, Angela, Jennifer, and Sydney join our Board. As BioCT enters a new phase in a changing industry, it’s important we continue to strengthen our Board as we navigate these uncertain times.”

About BioCT’s Newest Board Members

Ranjit Bindra, MD, PhD: Dr. Bindra is a physician-scientist at Yale School of Medicine and Co-Director of the Yale Brain Tumor Center at Smilow Cancer Hospital. His laboratory discovered that certain IDH1/2-mutant tumors have a critical DNA repair vulnerability that makes them exceptionally sensitive to PARP inhibitors, a breakthrough now being tested in clinical trials to improve outcomes for cancer patients. He is also a serial bioscience entrepreneur, having co-founded CapeHaven, Modifi Bio, B3 Therapeutics, Alphina Therapeutics, Cybrexa Therapeutics, and Helix Therapeutics. This blend of scientific innovation and commercial leadership equips Dr. Bindra to guide the Board in advancing transformative solutions.

Angela Cacace, PhD: Chief Scientific Officer at Arvinas, Dr. Cacace has spent three decades leading drug discovery in neuroscience and oncology. She has advanced the company’s PROTAC Discovery Engine, enabling novel approaches to effectively target neurologic diseases. Previously, she held leadership roles at Fulcrum Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Pfizer, where she grew scientific teams, advanced development candidates, and drove platform innovations. Her extensive experience in translating scientific discovery into innovative therapies will help guide BioCT’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Connecticut’s life sciences sector.

Jennifer Good: Ms. Good is Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Trevi Therapeutics, where she has led the company since its founding in 2011. Trevi is a publicly-traded biotech company that is preparing to advance its drug into Phase 3 development. Ms. Good has held senior executive roles in the biopharmaceutical industry, including President and Chief Executive Officer at Penwest Pharmaceuticals. Ms. Good brings public-company board experience, having served on the boards of Trevi, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, and Juniper Pharmaceuticals prior to its acquisition by Catalent. Her combination of skills as a company builder and board experience will make her a key contributor as BioCT advances growth across the state.

Sydney Klein: Ms. Klein, Global Chief Information Security Officer and Head of Enterprise IT at Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), brings more than two decades of technology and cybersecurity leadership. In her role, she oversees the company’s global cybersecurity, infrastructure, cloud computing, data platforms, and digital workforce functions, helping drive enterprise transformation and the implementation and responsible adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). A leader in AI enablement, Ms. Klein has championed the integration of AI across the organization to accelerate innovation while maintaining rigorous standards for data security and privacy. Ms. Klein’s expertise in secure, scalable digital solutions and AI will be a valuable asset to the Board.

About BioCT

BioCT is the life sciences trade organization for the state of Connecticut. The not-for-profit organization serves as the voice of more than 300 member companies. Its mission is to catalyze and accelerate growth in the life sciences with the goal of improving human health, by fostering a rich, innovative ecosystem, and promoting Connecticut as a preferred destination for life sciences exploration and innovation. To learn more, visit https://bioct.org.

Media Contact

Gabrielle Wasco

BioCT

gwasco@bioct.org