Biocon Biologics to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., and BENGALURU, India, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL), a fully integrated global biosimilars company and subsidiary of Biocon Ltd (BSE code: 532523, NSE: BIOCON), will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 16, 2025 in San Francisco, CA. Shreehas Tambe, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, will present on behalf of the Company in a session, as part of the APAC Conference Track, scheduled at 11:00 AM PST / 2:00 PM EST / 12:30 AM IST.

The presentation will focus on enabling equitable access to healthcare and treatment options including highlighting the Company’s growing range of products and pipeline, and a global presence in over 120 emerging and advanced markets that’s currently serving over 5 million patients worldwide.

The Company’s strong track record of R&D leadership has led it to be first to market for many of its biosimilars, with 10 approved products and several more on the horizon. Biocon Biologics’ pipeline is strategically aligned to the top global therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, diabetes, bone health, and ophthalmology, creating an opportunity for the Company to help answer unmet needs across a range of opportunities.

Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon Biologics Ltd, said: “This year’s J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference marks an exciting milestone for Biocon Biologics as we celebrate the first anniversary of integrating the acquired global biosimilars business and engage with investors, analysts, and healthcare leaders to showcase our rapidly growing biosimilars portfolio. Looking ahead, we are poised for a transformative year, marked by a series of key product launches, strategic market expansions, and further innovation in our robust pipeline.”

An audio webcast and replay of the Biocon Biologics presentation will be available online. The Company’s presentation will also be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website, bioconbiologics.com, following the event.

About Biocon Biologics Limited:

Biocon Biologics Ltd. (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon Limited, is a unique, fully integrated, global biosimilars company committed to transforming healthcare and transforming lives. It is capitalizing on its ‘lab to market’ capabilities to serve millions of patients across 120+ countries by enabling affordable access to high quality biosimilars. The Company is leveraging cutting-edge science, innovative tech platforms, global scale manufacturing capabilities and world-class quality systems to lower costs of biological therapeutics while improving healthcare outcomes.

Biocon Biologics has commercialized eight biosimilars in key emerging markets and advanced markets like U.S., Europe, Australia, Canada, and Japan. It has a pipeline of 12 biosimilar assets under development across diabetology, oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, and other non-communicable diseases. The Company has many ‘firsts’ to its credit in the biosimilars industry. As part of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitment, it is advancing the health of patients, people, and the planet to achieve key UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Website www.bioconbiologics.com; Follow us on X (formerly Twitter): @BioconBiologics and LinkedIn: Biocon Biologics for company updates.

Biocon Limited, publicly listed in 2004, (BSE code: 532523, NSE Id: BIOCON, ISIN Id: INE376G01013) is an innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company committed to enhance affordable access to complex therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer and autoimmune. It has developed and commercialized novel biologics, biosimilars, and complex small molecule APIs in India and several key global markets as well as Generic Formulations in the US, Europe & key emerging markets. It also has a pipeline of promising novel assets in immunotherapy under development.

Website: www.biocon.com; Follow-us on X (formerly Twitter) @bioconlimited and LinkedIn: Biocon for company updates.

Forward-Looking Statements: Biocon

