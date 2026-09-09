Biocomposites to host industry symposium and present new STIMULAN® data at EBJIS-MSIS 2026

Industry symposium to explore local delivery of combination antibiotics across spine and arthroplasty

Poster showcases the efficacy of STIMULAN® calcium sulfate beads, loaded with a combination of Gram-positive and Gram-negative antibiotics, against S. aureus biofilms





KEELE, United Kingdom, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biocomposites, an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world-leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, today announces its participation as a Platinum Sponsor of the 44th Annual Meeting of the European Bone & Joint Infection Society (EBJIS) – in cooperation with the Musculoskeletal Infection Society (MSIS), taking place in Porto, Portugal, from 17–19 September 2026.

At this flagship European bone and joint infection meeting, Biocomposites will showcase its pioneering infection management portfolio and the latest evidence supporting local antibiotic delivery, through an industry symposium and a new scientific poster. Together, they will highlight advances in the treatment of musculoskeletal infection and the growing role of combination antibiotic approaches across orthopaedic specialties.

Biocomposites will host the symposium From Spine to Arthroplasty: What Infection Specialists Can Learn Across Disciplines, which will bring together leading orthopaedic and infectious diseases specialists to discuss the role of local combination antibiotic delivery across different surgical settings. Chaired by Professor Yvonne Achermann, the session will feature presentations from Mr Abtin Alvand, Professor Achermann and Mr Oliver Stokes, followed by a panel discussion exploring practical approaches to managing complex musculoskeletal infections.

Biocomposites will also present a scientific poster, titled ‘Antibacterial efficacy of antibiotic loaded calcium sulfate beads against Staphylococcus aureus biofilms on different orthopedic implant surfaces’, evaluating the antibacterial efficacy of STIMULAN® calcium sulfate beads loaded with two combination antibiotic regimens against Staphylococcus aureus biofilms on titanium, stainless steel and polyethylene implant surfaces. This in-vitro research, to be showcased at the conference, will demonstrate eradication of early biofilms and significant reductions in mature biofilms across all implant materials, providing further evidence for the role of local combination antibiotic delivery in managing biofilm-associated implant infections.

The research findings build on Biocomposites’ recently expanded European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certification for STIMULAN®, which enables STIMULAN® to be mixed with combinations of Gram-positive and Gram-negative antibiotics to assist in the treatment of infection in bone and surrounding soft tissue. As the only calcium matrix certified for combination antibiotic therapy, STIMULAN® delivers high local concentrations of antibiotics directly to the site of infection, supporting patient-specific treatment strategies that help resolve infection while reducing the need for secondary surgery.

Michael Harris, CEO of Biocomposites, said: “EBJIS is one of the world’s most important scientific meetings for advancing the treatment of bone and joint infections, and Biocomposites is delighted to be hosting a symposium and presenting new research. The new data adds to the growing body of evidence supporting how STIMULAN® can be used to deliver combination antibiotics locally, to reduce the need for revision surgery and improve outcomes for patients.

“STIMULAN® gained MDR certification earlier this year and is the only calcium matrix that can be mixed with a combination of antibiotics, resolve infection and reduce the need for secondary surgery.”

Details of Biocomposites’ symposium at the EBJIS-MSIS Conference are listed below.

Symposium details

Title: From Spine to Arthroplasty: What Infection Specialists Can Learn Across Disciplines

Location: Plenary Room – The Archive Hall, Alfândega Congress Centre, Porto, Portugal

Date & time: Thursday 17 September 2026, 12:45-13:45 CEST

Speakers:

Chair: Professor Yvonne Achermann, M.D., Senior Physician in Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases, Hospital Zollikerberg, Switzerland: “Local Antibiotic Delivery in Spine and Arthroplasty: Lessons Across Specialities”

Professor Yvonne Achermann, M.D., Senior Physician in Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases, Hospital Zollikerberg, Switzerland: Mr Abtin Alvand, Consultant Orthopaedic Knee Surgeon, Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre (NOC) and Honorary Senior Clinical Lecturer in Orthopaedic Surgery at the University of Oxford (NDORMS): “Intra-operative protocols for management of Prosthetic Joint Infection - utilising marginal gains to tip the balance”

Mr Oliver Stokes, Consultant Orthopaedic Spinal Surgeon and Chief of Paediatric Spine Surgery, Princess Elizabeth Orthopaedic Centre: “The Evolving Role for Antibiotic Loaded Calcium Sulfate Beads in Spinal Surgery”





Poster – displayed on screens throughout venue

Title: Antibacterial efficacy of antibiotic loaded calcium sulfate beads against Staphylococcus aureus biofilms on different orthopedic implant surfaces

Category: Microbiology

Poster number: EP176

Contact for media enquiries:

Optimum Strategic Communications

Stephen Adams, Nellie Stephens

Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 9621

biocomposites@optimumcomms.com

About Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical device company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, South America, USA, Canada, China and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds for surgical use. Its products regenerate bone and target infection risks across a variety of specialties, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle, podiatry and sports injuries. Biocomposites products are now used in over 1 million procedures per annum and sold in more than 100 countries around the world. Please visit biocomposites.com to learn more.

About EBJIS

The European Bone & Joint Infection Society (EBJIS) is a dedicated community of medical professionals and scientists committed to advancing knowledge and fostering excellence in the prevention and treatment of musculoskeletal infections. Its annual meeting is a premier event bringing together experts, practitioners, and industry leaders for high-level scientific exchange and networking. For more information, visit https://ebjis.org/

About MSIS

Founded in 1989, the MusculoSkeletal Infection Society is a multidisciplinary educational and scientific forum for the advancement of knowledge in the field of musculoskeletal infection, for the education of the patient, the clinician and the researcher, and for the promotion of professional standards to guide patient care. https://www.msis-na.org/