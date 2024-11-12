Biocom California Appoints New Members to its Board of Governors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO & LOS ANGELES & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biocom California, the association representing the California life science industry, today announced that it appointed Kathryn Lowell, group vice president of global government affairs at BioMarin; Stephen Hatke, vice president of operations and site head for Takeda; and Tina Self, senior vice president, biologics manufacturing capacity cluster leader and Berkeley site head at Bayer, to its board of governors.





“With deep knowledge of the healthcare industry, government policy and pharmaceutical manufacturing, Ms. Lowell, Mr. Hatke and Ms. Self offer invaluable insights that will ultimately foster and continue driving innovation across the state,” said Joe Panetta, president and CEO of Biocom California. “They join a board comprised of passionate and dynamic leaders with diverse perspectives, who help ensure we continue to tailor our programs and strategic initiatives to best support the research institutions and life science companies that are our members.”

Kathryn Lowell is group vice president of global government affairs at BioMarin, overseeing the development and implementation of local, national and global legislative strategy and advocacy. Previously, she was appointed by then-California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger to develop policy and strategic healthcare initiatives, which included developing a partnership with the California Council on Science and Technology to create the Personalized Health Information Technology Coalition. She also oversaw policy initiatives from the California State Department of Managed Health Care and the Office of the Patient Advocate. Ms. Lowell has held numerous leadership roles and board of director positions, including currently serving on the National Public Affairs Council board. She received her undergraduate degree at Stanford University and her master’s degree in public policy from the University of Southern California, under academic scholarship. Ms. Lowell was a recent honoree of the Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business awards presented by the San Francisco Business Times.

As vice president of operations and site head at Takeda, Stephen Hatke brings more than 25 years of experience to this role. He joined Takeda nine years ago in the plasma business unit as head of manufacturing fractionation in Los Angeles. He also led many key initiatives including the Baby Big Campaign, Plasma Fractionation “Factory of Future” strategy development and the Thousand Oaks site transformation. Prior to joining Takeda, Mr. Hatke spent 15 years with Amgen in various roles including director of manufacturing technologies, director of manufacturing and plant engineering manager. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Purdue University and an MBA from Colorado State University.

Tina Self is the global lead for the biologics manufacturing capability cluster, responsible for clinical through commercial manufacturing of Bayer’s biologics portfolio. She also serves as the site head for Bayer’s biotech campus in Berkeley, California. Prior to taking on this role, she advanced through positions of increasing responsibility in quality, biologics manufacturing and site management. Ms. Self has more than 25 years of experience with diverse product platforms including small molecule, autologous drug therapy, enzyme replacement, monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins and has held leadership roles at Sanofi Genzyme and EMD Serono. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Georgia Southwestern State University and Johns Hopkins University and an MBA from Florida Atlantic University. Ms. Self was a recent honoree of the Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business awards presented by the San Francisco Business Times.

About Biocom California

Biocom California is the leader and advocate for California’s life science sector. We work on behalf of more than 1,800 members to drive public policy, build an enviable network of industry leaders, create access to capital, introduce cutting-edge STEM education programs and create robust value-driven purchasing programs.

Founded in 1995 in San Diego, Biocom California provides the strongest public voice to research institutions and companies that fuel the local and state-wide economy. Our goal is simple: to help our members produce novel solutions that improve the human condition. In addition to our San Diego headquarters, Biocom California operates core offices in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area, with satellite offices in Sacramento, Washington, D.C. and Tokyo. Our broad membership benefits apply to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, genomics and diagnostics companies of all sizes, as well as to research universities and institutes, clinical research organizations, investors and service providers.

For more information on Biocom California, please visit our website at www.biocom.org. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

