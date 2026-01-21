BioAge Announces Proposed Public Offering

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAge Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOA) (“BioAge”, “the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging, today announced a proposed underwritten public offering in which it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, up to $75.0 million of shares of its common stock. In addition, BioAge intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $11.25 million of shares of its common stock. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by BioAge. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Piper Sandler and Citigroup are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

BioAge intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, to fund research, clinical and process development and manufacturing of its product candidates, including BGE-102 and further development of its NLRP3 and APJ programs, working capital, capital expenditures, reduction of indebtedness and for other general corporate purposes.

The shares are being offered by BioAge pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-290688) that became effective on November 25, 2025. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to this offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this proposed offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 350 North 5th Street, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55401, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or via email at prospectus@psc.com; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (800) 831-9146. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will also be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

About BioAge Labs, Inc.

BioAge is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging. The Company's lead product candidate, BGE-102, is a potent, orally available, brain-penetrant small-molecule NLRP3 inhibitor being developed for cardiovascular risk and retinal diseases. A Phase 1 SAD/MAD trial of BGE-102 is underway, with topline data including additional MAD cohorts anticipated in 1H26. The Company is also developing long-acting injectable and oral small molecule APJ agonists for obesity. BioAge’s additional preclinical programs, which leverage insights from the Company’s proprietary discovery platform built on human longevity data, address key pathways involved in metabolic aging.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the completion, timing of the closing and size of the underwritten offering, the grant of the option to purchase additional shares and the anticipated gross proceeds of the offering and the use thereof. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “possible,” “will,” “would,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including: our ability to develop, obtain regulatory approval for and commercialize our product candidates; the timing and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials; the risk that positive interim results in a preclinical study or clinical trial may not be replicated in subsequent trials or success in early stage clinical trials may not be predictive of results in later stage clinical trials; risks associated with clinical trials, including our ability to adequately manage clinical activities, unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data or analysis obtained during clinical trials, regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies, or may fail to approve or may delay approval of our drug candidates; the occurrence of adverse safety events; failure to protect and enforce our intellectual property, and other proprietary rights; failure to successfully execute or realize the anticipated benefits of our strategic and growth initiatives; risks relating to technology failures or breaches; our dependence on collaborators and other third parties for the development of product candidates and other aspects of our business, which are outside of our full control; risks associated with current and potential delays, work stoppages, or supply chain disruptions, including due to the imposition of tariffs and other trade barriers; risks associated with current and potential future healthcare reforms; risks relating to attracting and retaining key personnel; changes in or failure to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, including shifting priorities within the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; risks relating to access to capital and credit markets; and the other risks and uncertainties that are detailed under the heading “Risk Factors” included in BioAge’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 6, 2025, and BioAge’s other filings with the SEC filed from time to time. BioAge undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

