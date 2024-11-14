bioAffinity Technologies Reports $2.4 Million Revenue for Q3 2024

Expanded CyPath® Lung test sales to physicians in Illinois, Alabama, and Louisiana; now receiving orders from physicians in 11 states

Number of physician offices signed increased 75% over Q2 2024

Reaffirmed $9.6 million 2024 revenue forecast for wholly owned Precision Pathology subsidiary

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BIAF--bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIAF; BIAFW), a biotechnology company focused on the need for noninvasive, accurate tests for the detection of early-stage lung cancer and other lung diseases, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024.





Key Highlights

Generated quarterly revenue of $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2024.

More than 1,300% growth rate for CyPath ® Lung orders in first nine months of 2024 over full-year 2023.

Lung orders in first nine months of 2024 over full-year 2023. Number of physician offices signed increased by 75% compared to the second quarter of 2024, setting the stage for acceleration of CyPath ® Lung

In October 2024, CyPath ® Lung was added to the U.S. Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), a procurement system that provides the Veterans Health Administration and the Military Health System streamlined access to state-of-the-art healthcare products and services. Under the FSS contract, Veterans at high risk for lung cancer will have easy access to CyPath ® Lung through 1,380 government health care facilities. Approximately 8,000 Veterans are treated for lung cancer annually, according to the VA.

Lung was added to the U.S. Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), a procurement system that provides the Veterans Health Administration and the Military Health System streamlined access to state-of-the-art healthcare products and services. Under the FSS contract, Veterans at high risk for lung cancer will have easy access to CyPath Lung through 1,380 government health care facilities. Approximately 8,000 Veterans are treated for lung cancer annually, according to the VA. Referrals and word-of-mouth from physicians, including key opinion leaders (KOLs), continues to be a key driver for expanding CyPath ® Lung in states beyond Texas; now receiving CyPath ® Lung orders from physicians in 11 states, up from eight in the second quarter of 2024. In addition to previously reported orders from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, North Carolina, Arizona, Michigan, California, and Ohio, physicians in Alabama, Louisiana and Illinois have also begun ordering CyPath ® Lung tests.

Lung in states beyond Texas; now receiving CyPath Lung orders from physicians in 11 states, up from eight in the second quarter of 2024. In addition to previously reported orders from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, North Carolina, Arizona, Michigan, California, and Ohio, physicians in Alabama, Louisiana and Illinois have also begun ordering CyPath Lung tests. Added new sales representative to target increasing opportunities in Texas.

Continued to advance new product development initiatives in collaboration with Brooke Army Medical Center, the U.S Department of Defense’s largest military health organization, focusing on tests that use the Company’s artificial intelligence and flow cytometry platform for diagnosing COPD and a companion test with bronchoscopy.

Economic study ® Lung to the standard of care for Medicare patients with a positive lung cancer screening could have saved an average of $2,773 per patient for total cost savings of $379 million in 2022.

Lung to the standard of care for Medicare patients with a positive lung cancer screening could have saved an average of $2,773 per patient for total cost savings of $379 million in 2022. Awarded a Certificate of Grant of Patent from the Japan Patent Office for the Company’s unique method using flow cytometry to predict the likelihood of lung disease, including the CyPath ® Lung diagnostic test for early-stage lung cancer.

Lung diagnostic test for early-stage lung cancer. Appointed William Bauta, Ph.D., as Chief Science Officer following the retirement of Vivienne I. Rebel, M.D., Ph.D. Dr. Bauta joined bioAffinity in 2016 as Senior Vice President. Previously, he was Associate Director of science at Genzyme.

Successfully closed a $2.7 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placement to fund continued growth.

Management Commentary

“We are pleased with the continued progress we achieved in the third quarter, highlighted by a 75% growth in the number of physician offices signing on to offer CyPath® Lung. This significant expansion not only reflects the increasing recognition of our test’s value in early lung cancer detection but also lays a strong foundation for accelerating sales growth in the coming quarters,” bioAffinity President and Chief Executive Officer Maria Zannes said. “With CyPath® Lung now being used in 11 states and its recent addition to the U.S. Federal Supply Schedule, we are making meaningful strides in broadening access to this innovative diagnostic tool.

“Our focus remains on expanding our operations and strengthening our foothold in this rapidly growing market,” Zannes continued. “Our strategic approach in Texas has resulted in a robust sales and support infrastructure that has us well-equipped to meet rising demand and accelerate our nationwide growth. As we look toward the future, we are confident that these efforts will not only fuel our success but also advance our mission to enhance patient outcomes through groundbreaking, noninvasive cancer diagnostics.”

Third Quarter Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $2.4 million, compared with $298,000 revenue for the prior-year period. The majority of the year-over-year increase is through the acquisition of Precision Pathology Laboratory Services, LLC (PPLS). Revenue is primarily generated from patient service fees, including billing for CyPath® Lung tests, with additional revenues generated from histology service fees and medical director fees.

Research and development expenses were $274,000 for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $330,000 for the comparable period in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to higher R&D laboratory supply and equipment costs following the acquisition of PPLS in the prior year period.

Clinical development expenses were $94,000 for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $106,000 for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to higher professional fees in the prior year period related to evaluating the clinical strategy for the Company’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pivotal CyPath® Lung clinical trial.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $2.0 million for the comparable period in 2023. The increase was primarily attributed to an increase in sales personnel and services to support the launch of CyPath® Lung, together with acquired general and administrative costs from PPLS.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2024 was $2.0 million, or $0.16 per share, a $0.3 million improvement from a net loss of $2.3 million, or $0.26 per share, for the comparable period in 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2024, were $0.8 million, compared with $2.8 million as of December 31, 2023. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter of 2024, bioAffinity Technologies raised aggregate gross proceeds of $2.7 million in a registered direct offering and concurrent private placement closed on October 21, 2024.

About bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. addresses the need for noninvasive diagnosis of early-stage cancer and diseases of the lung and broad-spectrum cancer treatments. The Company’s first product, CyPath® Lung, is a noninvasive test that has shown high sensitivity, specificity and accuracy for the detection of early-stage lung cancer. CyPath® Lung is marketed as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) by Precision Pathology Laboratory Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of bioAffinity Technologies. For more information, visit www.bioaffinitytech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding accelerating sales growth in the coming quarters; broadening access to CyPath® Lung; expanding the Company’s operations and strengthening its foothold in the rapidly growing market; the Company’s ability to meet rising demand and accelerate its nationwide growth; the Company’s ability to advance its mission to enhance patient outcomes through groundbreaking, noninvasive cancer diagnostics; and the ability of the Company to address the need for noninvasive diagnosis of early-stage cancer and diseases of the lung and broad-spectrum cancer treatments. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to accelerate sales growth and expand its operations; the Company’s ability to meet rising demand and accelerate its nationwide growth; the Company’s ability to advance its mission to enhance patient outcomes through groundbreaking, noninvasive cancer diagnostics; the ability of the Company to address the need for noninvasive diagnosis of early-stage cancer and diseases of the lung and broad-spectrum cancer treatments, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 756,580 $ 2,821,570 Accounts and other receivables, net 1,327,168 811,674 Inventory 25,363 18,484 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 440,027 321,017 Total current assets 2,549,138 3,972,745 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 418,190 458,633 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 493,687 370,312 Finance lease right-of-use asset, net 877,115 1,165,844 Goodwill 1,404,486 1,404,486 Intangible assets, net 789,722 833,472 Other assets 19,676 16,060 Total assets $ 6,552,014 $ 8,221,552 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 782,937 $ 604,789 Accrued expenses 904,252 1,149,811 Unearned revenue 24,404 33,058 Operating lease liability, current portion 124,710 94,708 Finance lease liability, current portion 387,780 365,463 Notes payable, current portion 267,081 — Total current liabilities 2,491,164 2,247,829 Non-current liabilities: Finance lease liability, net of current portion 543,007 835,467 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 375,139 283,001 Notes payable, net of current portion 21,679 — Total liabilities 3,430,989 3,366,297 Commitments and contingencies - Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023 — — Common stock, par value $0.007 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 13,424,648 and 9,394,610 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively 90,064 65,762 Additional paid-in capital 53,708,374 49,393,972 Accumulated deficit (50,677,413 ) (44,604,479 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,121,025 4,855,255 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,552,014 $ 8,221,552

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Revenue $ 2,350,386 $ 298,484 $ 7,154,429 $ 319,143 Operating expenses: Direct costs and expenses 1,440,158 74,704 4,421,309 76,025 Research and development 274,497 330,376 1,070,569 1,035,118 Clinical development 93,705 106,422 194,127 161,310 Selling, general and administrative 2,364,592 2,023,917 7,023,311 4,576,708 Depreciation and amortization 151,298 57,569 452,005 100,805 Total operating expenses 4,324,250 2,592,988 13,161,321 5,949,966 Loss from operations (1,973,864 ) (2,294,504 ) (6,006,892 ) (5,630,823 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 2,228 27,193 13,541 109,971 Interest expense (21,631 ) (8,785 ) (67,430 ) (11,801 ) Other income 9,683 4,606 9,683 4,606 Other expense (14,697 ) (17,100 ) (10,186 ) (17,100 ) Total other income (expense) (24,417 ) 5,914 (54,392 ) 85,676 Net loss before provision for income tax expense (1,998,281 ) (2,288,590 ) (6,061,284 ) (5,545,147 ) Income tax expense 2,559 2,294 11,650 18,700 Net loss $ (2,000,840 ) $ (2,290,884 ) $ (6,072,934 ) $ (5,563,847 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.65 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 12,391,867 8,696,554 11,237,324 8,551,154

Contacts



bioAffinity Technologies

Julie Anne Overton

Director of Communications

jao@bioaffinitytech.com

Investor Relations

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

or 407-491-4498

BIAF@redchip.com