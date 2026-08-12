Bio Usawa and BioVax Partner to Strengthen Kenya’s Biologics Manufacturing Ecosystem

Partnership will advance local manufacturing of biologic medicines and expand access to innovative treatments for patients in Kenya and across Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio Usawa Biotech Limited (Kenya), a subsidiary of Bio Usawa Inc. (USA), and Kenya BioVax Institute have entered into a strategic partnership to advance the development, local manufacturing, and commercialization of affordable biologic medicines for Kenya and across Africa.

The partnership brings together Bio Usawa’s expertise in biologics, biosimilars, regulatory science, technology transfer, and commercialization with BioVax capabilities in biotechnology manufacturing and health security. Together, the organizations will pursue opportunities to strengthen Kenya’s biologics ecosystem while expanding access to high-quality, affordable medicines.

“Building a Biotechnology industry is about more than producing medicines. It requires scientific expertise, manufacturing capability, strong institutions, and long-term commitment,” said Dr. Menghis Bairu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio Usawa. “By partnering with Kenya BioVax, we have an opportunity to help create the foundation for a biologics ecosystem that can serve patients across Africa.”

Dr. Wesley Ronoh, Chief Executive Officer of BioVax, added: “This collaboration provides an opportunity to strengthen Kenya’s biotechnology and biologics landscape through technology and knowledge transfer, skills development, and local manufacturing. We look forward to working with Bio Usawa to build capabilities that support the development and production of biologic medicines and contribute to health security.”

Under the partnership, Bio Usawa and BioVax will explore the development and manufacture of biologic medicines and biosimilars addressing priority health needs, with an initial focus on cancer, autoimmune diseases and infectious diseases. The collaboration will also seek to expand access to biologic therapies for conditions that disproportionately affect women, including breast and cervical cancers.

By supporting local manufacturing and strengthening the capabilities around it, the partnership aims to reduce reliance on imported biologic medicines, strengthen supply chains, and improve timely access to life-changing treatments for patients in Kenya and across the continent.

Bio Usawa and BioVax will work together to identify and implement specific projects under the partnership, with measurable outcomes for patients, healthcare systems, and Kenya’s biotechnology sector. Together, the two organizations will contribute to a stronger biologics ecosystem in Kenya and expand Africa’s capacity to develop, manufacture, and deliver affordable, high-quality biologic medicines.

About Bio Usawa

Bio Usawa is a biotechnology company dedicated to expanding access to affordable, high-quality biologic medicines across Africa through local manufacturing, scientific innovation, technology transfer, and strategic partnerships.

About BioVax

Kenya BioVax Institute is a Government of Kenya enterprise established to develop, manufacture, and commercialize vaccines, biotherapeutics, diagnostics, and other health technologies to strengthen Kenya’s health security and biotechnology manufacturing capabilities.

Contact:

Richard Bishumba

(+250) 788 712 808

richard.bishumba@biousawa.com