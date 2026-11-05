Bio-Rad Reports Third-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

HERCULES, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B), a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Norman Schwartz, Bio-Rad’s Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Our third-quarter results reflect the steady progress we have been driving. We returned to currency-neutral revenue growth, led by Clinical Diagnostics and strong demand for our Droplet Digital™ PCR instruments. Excluding restructuring and impairment items, margins expanded, reflecting benefits of our transformation initiatives. The reprioritization of our R&D efforts is yielding new, differentiated products for our customers, and our progress gives us confidence in our 2026 outlook.”

Financial Results Highlights (In millions, except per share data and percentages) GAAP Results Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Net sales $ 656.4 $ 653.0 Gross margin 50.1 % 52.6 % Income (loss) from operations $ (49.7 ) $ 65.3 Operating margin (7.6 )% 10.0 % Net income (loss) $ 458.6 $ (341.9 ) Income (loss) per diluted share $ 17.02 $ (12.70 ) Net cash from operations $ 96.4 $ 120.9 Non-GAAP Results Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Net sales $ 656.4 $ 653.0 Gross margin 54.5 % 53.5 % Income from operations $ 83.7 $ 77.0 Operating margin 12.8 % 11.8 % Net income $ 71.5 $ 60.8 Income per diluted share $ 2.65 $ 2.26 Free cash flow $ 65.2 $ 89.2

The non-GAAP financial measures shown in the table above and discussed below exclude certain items detailed later in this press release under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Reporting”. A reconciliation between historical GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements that are part of this press release.

Third-Quarter 2026 Results

Third-quarter 2026 total net sales were $656.4 million compared to $653.0 million reported for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 0.5%. On a currency-neutral basis, sales increased 0.7 percent compared to the same period in 2025, driven by higher sales in Clinical Diagnostics segment.

Life Science segment net sales for the third quarter were $254.6 million, a decrease of 2.8 percent compared to the same period in 2025. On a currency-neutral basis, Life Science segment sales decreased 2.4 percent compared to the same period in 2025. The currency-neutral year-over-year sales decrease was primarily driven by lower process chromatography sales and ongoing challenges in the academic research market partially offset by increased Droplet Digital™ PCR sales.

Clinical Diagnostics segment net sales for the third quarter were $401.8 million, an increase of 2.7 percent compared to the same period in 2025. On a currency-neutral basis, Clinical Diagnostics segment sales increased 2.8 percent compared to the same period in 2025. The currency-neutral year-over-year sales increase was primarily driven by growth in quality systems and diabetes products.

During the third quarter of 2026, the Company recognized a change in the fair market value of its investment in Sartorius AG, which substantially contributed to a net income of $458.6 million, or $17.02 per share, on a diluted basis, compared to a net loss of $(341.9) million, or $(12.70) per share, on a diluted basis, reported for the same period in 2025.

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2026 was 14.9 percent, compared to 20.7 percent for the same period in 2025. The effective tax rate reported in these periods was primarily affected by the change in fair market value of our equity securities, shifts in the geographical mix of earnings, and release of valuation allowance established with respect to our deferred tax assets.

The non-GAAP effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2026 was 21.4 percent, compared to 26.7 percent for the same period in 2025. The lower rate in 2026 was driven by geographical mix of earnings.

Full-Year 2026 Financial Outlook

For the full-year 2026, the Company continues to expect non-GAAP, currency-neutral revenue to be in the range of a decline of approximately 3.0 percent to growth of approximately 0.5 percent, and an estimated non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 10.0 to 12.0 percent.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will discuss the Company’s third quarter 2026 results and financial outlook in a conference call scheduled for 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) on November 4, 2026. To participate, dial (800) 715-9871 within the U.S., or (+1) (646) 307-1963 from outside the U.S., and provide access code: 9562470.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website under “Events & Presentations” at investors.bio-rad.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for up to a year.

BIO-RAD and Droplet Digital PCR are trademarks of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B) is a leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of products for the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. Based in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad operates a global network of research, development, manufacturing, and sales operations with approximately 7,100 employees and $2.6 billion in revenues in 2025. Our customers include universities, research institutions, hospitals, and biopharmaceutical companies, as well as clinical, food safety and environmental quality laboratories. Together, we develop innovative, high-quality products that advance science and save lives. To learn more, visit bio-rad.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may be deemed to contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements we make regarding estimated future financial performance or results; our progress giving us confidence in our 2026 outlook; and for the full-year 2026: continuing to expect non-GAAP, currency-neutral revenue to be in the range of a decline of approximately 3.0 percent to growth of approximately 0.5 percent, and an estimated non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 10.0 to 12.0 percent. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "expect,” "estimate," "continue," “remain,” "believe," "anticipate," “target,” "will," "project," "assume," “plan,” "may," "intend," or similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include risks relating to our international operations; global economic and geopolitical conditions; tariffs or other trade barriers; reductions in government funding or capital spending of our customers; the uncertain pace of the biopharma sector’s recovery; international legal and regulatory risks; our ability to develop and market new or improved products; our ability to compete effectively; foreign currency exchange fluctuations; our ability to integrate acquired companies, products or technologies into our company successfully; supply chain issues; product quality and liability issues; changes in the healthcare industry; and natural disasters and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For further information regarding the Company's risks and uncertainties, please refer to the "Risk Factors" and "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 to be filed with the SEC. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect an analysis only and speak only as of the date hereof. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (In millions, except number of shares, which are reflected in thousands, and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net sales $ 656.4 $ 653.0 $ 1,899.5 $ 1,890.0 Cost of goods sold 327.8 309.6 915.7 895.3 Gross profit 328.6 343.4 983.8 994.7 Selling, general and administrative expense 257.1 206.8 681.5 623.3 Research and development expense 71.4 71.3 195.5 205.3 Impairment of purchased intangibles 49.8 — 49.8 — Income (loss) from operations (49.7 ) 65.3 57.0 166.1 Interest expense 12.3 12.3 36.7 36.9 Foreign currency exchange gains, net (2.1 ) (2.9 ) (4.7 ) (4.5 ) (Gains) losses from change in fair market value of equity securities and loan receivable (588.2 ) 495.3 (308.0 ) 129.1 Other income, net (10.4 ) (8.3 ) (58.0 ) (61.7 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 538.7 (431.1 ) 391.0 66.3 (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (80.1 ) 89.2 (88.1 ) (26.4 ) Net income (loss) $ 458.6 $ (341.9 ) $ 302.9 $ 39.9 Basic earnings (loss) per share: Net income (loss) per basic share $ 17.13 $ (12.70 ) $ 11.29 $ 1.46 Weighted average common shares - basic 26,780 26,923 26,827 27,359 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Net income (loss) per diluted share $ 17.02 $ (12.70 ) $ 11.25 $ 1.46 Weighted average common shares - diluted 26,945 26,923 26,923 27,369 Note: As a result of the net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2025, all potentially issuable common shares have been excluded from the diluted shares used in the computation of earnings per share as their effect was anti-dilutive.

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) September 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 465.3 $ 529.8 Short-term investments 1,199.0 1,010.9 Accounts receivable, net 422.6 460.6 Inventories, net 783.9 740.7 Other current assets 207.8 164.2 Total current assets 3,078.6 2,906.2 Property, plant and equipment, net 505.7 539.9 Operating lease right-of-use assets 147.1 170.0 Goodwill, net 573.0 579.8 Purchased intangibles, net 104.4 174.3 Other investments 6,273.2 6,103.6 Other assets 101.1 102.7 Total assets $ 10,783.1 $ 10,576.5 Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued payroll and employee benefits $ 343.8 $ 301.3 Current maturities of long-term debt and notes payable 400.9 1.3 Income and other taxes payable 37.8 36.6 Other current liabilities 186.6 177.8 Total current liabilities 969.1 517.0 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 803.1 1,201.7 Other long-term liabilities 1,407.9 1,404.2 Total liabilities 3,180.1 3,122.9 Total stockholders’ equity 7,603.0 7,453.6 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 10,783.1 $ 10,576.5

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Cash received from customers $ 1,915.9 $ 1,958.7 Cash paid to suppliers and employees (1,607.8 ) (1,511.4 ) Interest paid, net (45.7 ) (45.5 ) Income tax payments, net (40.4 ) (54.3 ) Other operating activities 81.2 19.8 Net cash provided by operating activities 303.2 367.3 Cash flows from investing activities: (Payments for) proceeds from acquisitions, net of cash received 1.1 (218.5 ) Payments for purchases of marketable securities and investments (677.7 ) (530.5 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities and investments 464.0 705.2 Payments for purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of proceeds from dispositions (93.2 ) (111.7 ) Net cash used in investing activities (305.8 ) (155.5 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on long-term debt (0.4 ) (0.3 ) Payments for purchases of treasury stock (79.3 ) (295.5 ) Other financing activities 6.5 9.3 Net cash used in financing activities (73.2 ) (286.5 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 10.7 (16.9 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (65.1 ) (91.6 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 532.2 489.8 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 467.1 $ 398.2 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Net income $ 302.9 $ 39.9 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 123.2 122.9 Impairment of purchased intangibles 49.8 — Reduction in the carrying amount of right-of-use assets 28.4 30.1 Share-based compensation 45.0 42.1 (Gains) losses from change in fair market value of equity securities and loan receivable (308.0 ) 129.1 Changes in working capital (35.0 ) 4.5 Changes in deferred income taxes 60.6 (19.7 ) Other 36.3 18.4 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 303.2 $ 367.3

Use of Non-GAAP Reporting This press release includes GAAP financial measures as well as non-GAAP financial measures, which are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. We present certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate business performance, guide operating decisions, support forecasting and planning, and determine compensation. These measures exclude items outside normal operations, those difficult to forecast, isolated gains and losses not expected to recur predictably, related tax provisions or benefits, and significant discrete tax events. We believe these disclosures provide useful supplemental information that, while not a substitute for GAAP, enhance transparency, assist in evaluating operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management, and facilitate comparisons across periods and with peer companies. BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures (In millions, except number of shares, which are reflected in thousands, and per share data) (Unaudited) Three

Months

Ended Three

Months

Ended Nine

Months

Ended Nine

Months

Ended September

30, 2026 % of

revenue September

30, 2025 % of

revenue September

30, 2026 % of

revenue September

30, 2025 % of

revenue GAAP cost of goods sold $ 327.8 $ 309.6 $ 915.7 $ 895.3 Amortization of purchased intangibles (4.5 ) (6.6 ) (15.1 ) (15.5 ) Restructuring benefits (costs) (24.7 ) 0.6 (24.5 ) (4.1 ) Non-GAAP cost of goods sold $ 298.6 $ 303.6 $ 876.1 $ 875.7 GAAP gross profit $ 328.6 50.1 % $ 343.4 52.6 % $ 983.8 51.8 % $ 994.7 52.6 % Amortization of purchased intangibles 4.5 6.6 15.1 15.5 Restructuring (benefits) costs 24.7 (0.6 ) 24.5 4.1 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 357.8 54.5 % $ 349.4 53.5 % $ 1,023.4 53.9 % $ 1,014.3 53.7 % GAAP selling, general and administrative expense $ 257.1 $ 206.8 $ 681.5 $ 623.3 Amortization of purchased intangibles (0.5 ) (0.7 ) (1.8 ) (2.0 ) Acquisition related benefits (costs) — (0.6 ) (0.2 ) (3.4 ) Restructuring benefits (costs) (41.4 ) (2.4 ) (42.2 ) (20.3 ) European Union’s IVDR (1.1 ) (0.9 ) (3.4 ) (3.1 ) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expense $ 214.1 $ 202.2 $ 633.9 $ 594.5 GAAP research and development expense $ 71.4 $ 71.3 $ 195.5 $ 205.3 Acquisition related benefits (costs) (0.3 ) (0.4 ) (0.7 ) (0.4 ) Restructuring benefits (costs) (11.1 ) (0.7 ) (9.4 ) (13.7 ) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 60.0 $ 70.2 $ 185.4 $ 191.2 GAAP impairment of purchased intangibles $ 49.8 — $ 49.8 — Impairment of purchased intangibles (49.8 ) — (49.8 ) — Non-GAAP impairment of purchased intangibles — — — — GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (49.7 ) (7.6 %) $ 65.3 10.0 % $ 57.0 3.0 % $ 166.1 8.8 % Amortization of purchased intangibles 5.0 7.3 16.9 17.5 Acquisition related (benefits) costs 0.3 1.0 0.9 3.8 Restructuring (benefits) costs 77.2 2.5 76.1 38.1 European Union’s IVDR 1.1 0.9 3.4 3.1 Impairment of purchased intangibles 49.8 — 49.8 — Non-GAAP income from operations $ 83.7 12.8 % $ 77.0 11.8 % $ 204.1 10.7 % $ 228.6 12.1 % GAAP (gains) losses from change in fair market value of equity securities and loan receivable $ (588.2 ) $ 495.3 $ (308.0 ) $ 129.1 Gains (losses) from change in fair market value of equity securities and loan receivable 588.2 (495.3 ) 308.0 (129.1 ) Non-GAAP (gains) losses from change in fair market value of equity securities and loan receivable — — — — GAAP other income, net $ (10.4 ) $ (8.3 ) $ (58.0 ) $ (61.7 ) Gains (losses) on equity-method investments (7.1 ) (7.0 ) (12.6 ) (6.2 ) Non-GAAP other income, net $ (17.5 ) $ (15.3 ) $ (70.6 ) $ (67.9 ) GAAP income (loss) before income taxes $ 538.7 $ (431.1 ) $ 391.0 $ 66.3 Amortization of purchased intangibles 5.0 7.3 16.9 17.5 Acquisition related (benefits) costs 0.3 1.0 0.9 3.8 Restructuring (benefits) costs 77.2 2.5 76.1 38.1 European Union’s IVDR 1.1 0.9 3.4 3.1 Impairment of purchased intangibles 49.8 — 49.8 — (Gains) losses from change in fair market value of equity securities and loan receivable (588.2 ) 495.3 (308.0 ) 129.1 (Gains) losses on equity-method investments 7.1 7.0 12.6 6.2 Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 91.0 $ 82.9 $ 242.7 $ 264.1 GAAP (provision for) benefit from income taxes $ (80.1 ) $ 89.2 $ (88.1 ) $ (26.4 ) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 60.6 (111.3 ) 38.0 (34.9 ) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ (19.5 ) $ (22.1 ) $ (50.1 ) $ (61.3 ) GAAP net income (loss) $ 458.6 69.9 % $ (341.9 ) (52.4 %) $ 302.9 15.9 % $ 39.9 2.1 % Amortization of purchased intangibles 5.0 7.3 16.9 17.5 Acquisition related (benefits) costs 0.3 1.0 0.9 3.8 Restructuring (benefits) costs 77.2 2.5 76.1 38.1 European Union’s IVDR 1.1 0.9 3.4 3.1 Impairment of purchased intangibles 49.8 — 49.8 — (Gains) losses from change in fair market value of equity securities and loan receivable (588.2 ) 495.3 (308.0 ) 129.1 (Gains) losses on equity-method investments 7.1 7.0 12.6 6.2 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 60.6 (111.3 ) 38.0 (34.9 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 71.5 10.9 % $ 60.8 9.3 % $ 192.6 10.1 % $ 202.8 10.7 % GAAP diluted income (loss) per share $ 17.02 $ (12.70 ) $ 11.25 $ 1.46 Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.19 0.27 0.63 0.64 Acquisition related (benefits) costs 0.01 0.04 0.03 0.14 Restructuring (benefits) costs 2.87 0.09 2.83 1.39 European Union’s IVDR 0.04 0.03 0.13 0.11 Impairment of purchased intangibles 1.85 — 1.85 — (Gains) losses from change in fair market value of equity securities and loan receivable (21.83 ) 18.38 (11.44 ) 4.72 (Gains) losses on equity-method investments 0.26 0.26 0.47 0.23 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 2.24 (4.12 ) 1.40 (1.28 ) Add back anti-dilutive shares — 0.01 — — Non-GAAP diluted income per share $ 2.65 $ 2.26 $ 7.15 $ 7.41 GAAP diluted weighted average shares used in per share calculation 26,945 26,923 26,923 27,369 Shares included in non-GAAP net income per share, but excluded from GAAP net loss per share as they would have been anti-dilutive — 27 — — Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares used in per share calculation 26,945 26,950 26,923 27,369 Three

Months

Ended Three

Months

Ended Nine

Months

Ended Nine

Months

Ended September

30, 2026 September

30, 2025 September

30, 2026 September

30, 2025 Reconciliation of free cash flow: GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 96.4 $ 120.9 $ 303.2 $ 367.3 Payments for property, plant, and equipment (31.2 ) (31.7 ) (93.2 ) (111.8 ) Free cash flow $ 65.2 $ 89.2 $ 210.0 $ 255.5 Currency-Neutral Revenue Life Science segment revenue Revenue growth (decline), reported (2.8 %) 0.3 % (2.4 %) — Change due to foreign exchange 0.4 % (1.8 %) (1.5 %) (0.3 %) Currency-neutral revenue growth (decline) (2.4 %) (1.5 %) (3.9 %) (0.3 %) Clinical Diagnostics segment revenue Revenue growth (decline), reported 2.7 % 0.6 % 2.4 % (0.8 %) Change due to foreign exchange 0.1 % (2.4 %) (2.7 %) (0.1 %) Currency-neutral revenue growth (decline) 2.8 % (1.8 %) (0.3 %) (0.9 %) Total revenue Revenue growth (decline), reported 0.5 % 0.5 % 0.5 % (0.5 %) Change due to foreign exchange 0.2 % (2.2 %) (2.2 %) (0.2 %) Currency-neutral revenue growth (decline) 0.7 % (1.7 %) (1.7 %) (0.7 %) Life Science segment revenue excluding process chromatography Revenue growth (decline), reported 2.0 % (6.0 %) 1.3 % (5.0 %) Change due to foreign exchange 0.5 % (1.8 %) (1.5 %) (0.4 %) Currency-neutral revenue growth (decline) 2.5 % (7.8 %) (0.2 %) (5.4 %)

Explanations of Non-GAAP Adjustments

Amortization of purchased intangible assets: we do not acquire businesses and assets on a predictable cycle. The amount of purchase price allocated to purchased intangible assets and the terms of amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition. We believe that excluding amortization of purchased intangible assets allows the users of our financial statements to better review and understand the historic and current results of our operations.

Acquisition-related amounts: we incur expenses or benefits with respect to certain items associated with our acquisitions, including professional fees for assistance with the transaction; valuation costs, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, and gains and losses on the settlement of pre-existing relationships with the acquired entity. We exclude such acquisition-related amounts because they have no direct correlation to the operation of our on-going business.

Restructuring charges: we incur costs associated with our restructuring actions, including termination benefits related to reductions in employee headcount and the closure or exit of facilities. We exclude the costs associated with these unique restructuring actions in order to provide comparability of our on-going operations with prior and future periods.

Impairment charges: we incur non-cash expenses associated primarily with impairment of long-lived assets including, but not limited to, goodwill, intangible assets and property, plant and equipment. By excluding these impairment charges, we believe this assists investors with evaluating our cash spending and analyzing our core operating performance period-over-period.

Gains and losses from change in fair market value of equity securities and loan receivable, and gains and losses on equity-method investments: Our net income (loss) is impacted by gains and losses from change in fair market value of equity securities and loan receivable, and gain and losses associated with our equity-method investments included in Other income, net. These gains and losses arise from unforeseen circumstances and/or often occur outside of the ordinary course of our on-going business.

Investor Contact:

Ruben Argueta, Investor Relations

510-741-6104

ir@bio-rad.com

Media Contact:

Anna Gralinska, Corporate Communications

510-741-6643

cc@bio-rad.com