BigHat Biosciences Partners With Lilly to Advance Machine-Learning-Enabled Biologics Discovery Through Lilly TuneLab

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigHat Biosciences, a protein therapeutics company that combines state-of-the-art AI models with a high-speed automated wet lab, today announced a collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) focused on advancing machine-learning-enabled biologics discovery through Lilly TuneLab. This project expands BigHat’s relationship with Lilly, which includes a previously disclosed collaboration focused on the discovery and engineering of next-generation antibody therapeutics.

Peyton Greenside, CEO and Co-Founder of BigHat, recognizes, “Current AI/ML models for antibody developability have limited ability to generalize to new sequences, largely because they are trained on limited formats and datasets of inconsistent quality. As a result, they are primarily used for prioritization amongst hits, rather than to meaningfully improve developability or inform early, high-impact development decisions. Greater confidence in the future of early-stage candidates has the potential to unlock exciting new targets and modalities that might otherwise be deprioritized.”

Lilly launched the TuneLab platform to give biotechnology companies access to actionable AI-enabled drug discovery models, which require high-accuracy predictions across the full diversity of therapeutic antibody candidates, despite their diverse biophysical properties. To support TuneLab’s continued evolution, BigHat will leverage its best-in-class ML expertise and Milliner™ platform to rapidly generate diverse, high-quality datasets suitable for use in a generalizable antibody developability foundation model.

BigHat Biosciences is an AI/ML-driven drug discovery and development company that integrates state-of-the-art computational modeling with a high-throughput, automated wet lab. This unified platform enables rigorous benchmarking of AI models and rapid experimental validation across biologic modalities, targets, and therapeutic areas—unlocking differentiated, next-generation antibody therapies for patients with serious unmet needs.

Headquartered outside San Francisco, BigHat is a Series B biotechnology company with a pipeline that includes a next-gen ADC for GI cancers entering the clinic in 2026 and an avidity-driven TCE for solid tumors with an IND in 2026, in addition to several partnered programs. BigHat has raised more than $140 million from leading investors, including Section 32, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), and 8VC.

