SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Bicara Therapeutics to Present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

February 24, 2025 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing transformative bifunctional therapies to patients with solid tumors, today announced that Claire Mazumdar, PhD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 3, 2025 at 3:10 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at Events and Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event.

About Bicara Therapeutics
Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing transformative bifunctional therapies to patients with solid tumors. Bicara’s lead program, ficerafusp alfa, is a bifunctional antibody that combines two clinically validated targets, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-β). Through this dual-targeting mechanism, ficerafusp alfa has the potential to exert potent anti-tumor activity by simultaneously blocking both cancer cell-intrinsic EGFR survival and proliferation, as well as the immunosuppressive TGF-β signaling within the tumor microenvironment. Ficerafusp alfa is being developed in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, where there remains a significant unmet need, as well as other solid tumor types. For more information, please visit www.bicara.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Contacts

Investors
Rachel Frank
IR@bicara.com

Media
Dan Budwick
1AB
dan@1abmedia.com

Events Healthcare Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Government
Senate Lines Up RFK Jr. Confirmation Hearing Amid Mounting Criticism
January 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac