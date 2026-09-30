Beyond Cellular Models: Longevica Capitalizes on World’s Largest In Vivo Longevity Study to Form Star-Studded Advisory Board and Unlock Human Health-and-Lifespan Pipeline

Led by newly appointed CEO Dr. Prasun Mishra (ex-Genentech, Roche, NIH), Longevica leverages data from 16,000+ test subjects and 1,033 compounds to power AI discovery, drug repurposing, pet therapies, and novel therapeutic development to extend human and pet health and lifespan.

SAN FRANCISCO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ARKG #AI--Longevica Therapeutics, a biotechnology company bridging the translation gap between empirical geroscience and human therapeutics, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Featuring globally recognized leaders spanning cell signaling, computational phenomics, multi-omics, quantitative pharmacology, medicinal chemistry, clinical trial execution, and biopharma venture capital, the multidisciplinary assembly marks Longevica’s operational pivot from foundational discovery and data generation to clinical execution, drug development, and strategic alliance building.

While traditional biotech approaches have historically relied on simplified cell lines, short-lived lower organisms, or retrospective data mining, Longevica invested four years and $13 million to execute the world’s largest in vivo mammalian screening program at The Jackson Laboratory. By systematically tracking 1,033 small-molecule compounds across more than 16,000 subjects over their natural lifespans, Longevica established an empirical full-lifespan dataset unmatched in scale. Computational and bioinformatic analysis of this dataset has yielded two primary commercial and therapeutic strategies: (1) developing two novel classes of therapeutics based on newly uncovered candidate mechanisms of lifespan extension (LE) to advance health and lifespan, and (2) systematically developing lifespan-extending compounds identified in the screen for several age-related disease indications.

The unveiling of the SAB follows the recent appointment of former Genentech, Roche, and NCI/NIH leader Dr. Prasun Mishra as Chief Executive Officer, signaling a concerted biopharmaceutical drive to convert massive phenotypic longevity data into targeted human therapeutics, AI-enabled discovery models, and companion animal applications.

“The longevity sector has reached an inflection point where hype must yield to biopharmaceutical discipline. We hold the world’s largest and most comprehensive in vivo dataset on how small molecules alter mammalian lifespan. To translate these profound discoveries into novel classes of health-and-life extension therapeutics as well as targeted drug repurposing programs, we assembled a multidisciplinary team of scientists, clinicians, drug developers, and AI pioneers. Their collective guidance will steer our pipeline through IND-enabling development and expand our AI-driven discovery engine.”

— Dr. Prasun Mishra, CEO of Longevica Therapeutics

A Multi-Disciplinary Advisory Coalition Built for Translation

Longevica’s newly appointed Scientific Advisory Board and expert advisors bring specialized, end-to-end expertise spanning fundamental cell biology, computational phenomics, translational medicine, and commercial strategy:

Scientific

Dr. Steven Garan (Chief Scientific & Technology Advisor): Director of CRE Aging at UC Berkeley, bioinformatics pioneer, inventor of AIMS, and coiner of the term 'Phenomics.' Dr. Garan integrates systems biology, caloric restriction research, and machine learning to decode complex longevity data.

Director of CRE Aging at UC Berkeley, bioinformatics pioneer, inventor of AIMS, and coiner of the term 'Phenomics.' Dr. Garan integrates systems biology, caloric restriction research, and machine learning to decode complex longevity data. Dr. Alexey Ryazanov (Scientific Advisor): Professor of Pharmacology at Rutgers University and author of the original concept for Longevica Therapeutics' landmark mouse screening study and co-inventor on one of Longevica’s patents, bringing over two decades of molecular biology leadership investigating cellular drivers of aging.

Professor of Pharmacology at Rutgers University and author of the original concept for Longevica Therapeutics' landmark mouse screening study and co-inventor on one of Longevica’s patents, bringing over two decades of molecular biology leadership investigating cellular drivers of aging. Dr. Adrian Salic (Scientific Advisor): Professor at Harvard Medical School and globally recognized cell signaling expert known for uncovering fundamental mechanisms in the Hedgehog pathway, leading to the widely used Click-iT assay technology.

Clinical

Dr. Mike Zack (Chief Medical & Scientific Advisor): Physician-scientist, entrepreneur, and CEO of PGxAI, specializing in multi-omics and AI-driven precision medicine.

Physician-scientist, entrepreneur, and CEO of PGxAI, specializing in multi-omics and AI-driven precision medicine. Dr. Aishwarya Kundu (Clinical & Translational Advisor): Clinical scientist specializing in translational medicine and adaptive trial design for early-stage candidate development.

Clinical scientist specializing in translational medicine and adaptive trial design for early-stage candidate development. Dr. Jitendra Kanodia (Translational Sciences Advisor): Specialist in quantitative pharmacology, PK/PD modeling, and AI applications designed to optimize target acceleration.

Specialist in quantitative pharmacology, PK/PD modeling, and AI applications designed to optimize target acceleration. Dr. Yatin Dhir (Medical Advisor): Board-certified Family Medicine physician specializing in osteopathic medicine, preventive care, and healthy-aging applications.

Strategy

Dr. Sanket Mishra (Medicinal Chemistry Advisor): Drug discovery leader in small-molecule design, lead optimization, and structure-activity relationship (SAR) modeling for age-related pathologies.

Drug discovery leader in small-molecule design, lead optimization, and structure-activity relationship (SAR) modeling for age-related pathologies. Nishtha Dwivedi, MS (Product Safety Advisor): Leader in pharmacovigilance, establishing rigorous safety profiles across pharmaceutical candidates and consumer health interventions.

Leader in pharmacovigilance, establishing rigorous safety profiles across pharmaceutical candidates and consumer health interventions. Dr. Amit Gupta (Clinical Strategy Advisor): Healthcare operations strategist with deep experience in multi-center clinical research execution.

Business

Allan Gobbs (Corporate Strategy & Finance Advisor): Managing Partner at ATEM Capital and CEO of YCare, bringing extensive life sciences venture capital, strategic transaction, and IPO execution experience.

Managing Partner at ATEM Capital and CEO of YCare, bringing extensive life sciences venture capital, strategic transaction, and IPO execution experience. Ali Tahir (Corporate Development & M&A Advisor): Investment banking and corporate development executive with deep expertise in M&A, corporate finance, strategic partnerships, and business integration across growth-stage technology and commercial sectors.

Advisory Board Perspective

“What Longevica built by tracking 1,000+ compounds across whole animal lifespans represents an unprecedented resource for geroscience. Integrating this massive phenomics dataset with computational AI moves us beyond observation toward reverse-engineering biological age. I am thrilled to join this stellar board and help translate these insights into medicines that fundamentally extend human and pet health-and-lifespan.”

— Dr. Steven Garan, Director of CRE Aging at UC Berkeley & Chief Scientific & Technology Advisor

Dual Therapeutic Strategy & Longevity AI Discovery Engine

Armed with 60+ compounds that extended mammalian lifespan by over 10% to 22%, Longevica is advancing a synchronized commercialization matrix:

1. Novel Health-and-Lifespan Therapeutics: Developing two completely new classes of drugs based on two newly discovered mechanisms of lifespan extension (LE) aimed at extending human health-and-lifespan.

2. Targeted Drug Repurposing: Systematically evaluating and developing lifespan-extending molecules from the Jackson Laboratory screening program for traditional age-related therapeutic indications, including cardiovascular, metabolic, fibrotic, and systemic disease.

3. Longevity AI Discovery Engine: Training predictive machine learning algorithms directly on prospective, full-lifespan mammalian outcomes to rapidly reverse-engineer druggable molecular targets and optimize lead candidates without trial-and-error testing.

4. Pet Health-and-Lifespan Interventions: Translating safe, lifespan-extending formulations to preserve mobility, vitality, and health-and-lifespan in companion animals (dogs and cats), delivering accelerated real-world validation and commercial execution.

About Longevica Therapeutics

Longevica Therapeutics is a preclinical biotechnology company developing small-molecule therapeutics for human and companion-animal health at the intersection of translational aging science, empirical mammalian phenomics, and AI-drug discovery. The company’s discovery platform is built on a $13 million, four-year full-lifespan in vivo mammalian longevity screening program conducted at The Jackson Laboratory, evaluating 1,033 small-molecule compounds across more than 16,000 mouse subjects over their natural lifespans. By integrating this proprietary dataset with multi-omics analysis, artificial intelligence, and computational chemistry, Longevica is working to identify and validate aging-associated mechanisms, druggable targets, and therapeutic opportunities. Supported by an advisory board comprising leaders from Harvard University, UC Berkeley, Rutgers University, and the life sciences venture capital sector, Longevica is advancing foundational discoveries toward preclinical development and, ultimately, clinical translation.

To learn more about Longevica's pipeline, research publications, or strategic partnership opportunities, visit https://longevica.com.

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