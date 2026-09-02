BenchSci Announces Two-Year Enterprise Agreement with argenx to Advance AI-Driven Preclinical Drug Discovery

Scientist-led competitive selection deepens BenchSci's presence in European biopharma

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BenchSci, a leading provider of AI software for biopharma research and development, today announced a two-year enterprise agreement with argenx, a global immunology innovation company, to deploy EMET, BenchSci's agentic research environment for preclinical drug discovery, within the organization. Selected through a competitive evaluation led by argenx's own scientists, the agreement represents a significant milestone in BenchSci's expansion across European biopharma.

Under the agreement, scientists across argenx's global research organization will use EMET to support preclinical, computational, and drug development workflows.

Just as AI coding gives every developer a team of expert engineers, EMET gives every scientist an agentic team of PhD scientists — unifying data, models, software packages, workflows, and scientific reasoning into a single environment purpose-built for preclinical R&D. The platform reasons across 38M+ open- and closed-access scientific publications, a proprietary knowledge graph, clinical data, pre-print data, and over 100+ curated scientific databases to execute complex, multi-step scientific workflows and deliver traceable, actionable insights across the full drug discovery journey.

"When scientists run a competitive evaluation and choose the platform themselves, it means the platform is earning trust where it matters most — at the bench, not in the boardroom," said Liran Belenzon, CEO & Co-Founder, BenchSci.

"We think of BenchSci's EMET as a scientist in your pocket – always available, always reasoning across the evidence. For argenx, this is about testing whether this kind of always-on scientific support can meaningfully accelerate preclinical development and our broader computational and drug development workflows,” said Tim Van Acker, Director of Business Development, argenx.

About BenchSci

BenchSci is a world leader in AI software for biopharma research and development on a mission to exponentially increase the speed and quality of life-saving R&D to help bring new medicines to patients faster. We apply AI to understand how disease biology works throughout the drug discovery pipeline to solve the number one reason drug discovery projects fail—getting the biology wrong. EMET, BenchSci's agentic AI workbench, unifies data, models, workflows, and scientific reasoning into a single environment purpose-built for preclinical R&D — giving every scientist an agentic team of PhD scientists to reason through disease biology behind every question. Backed by top-tier investors, including Generation Investment Management, iNovia Capital, TCV, F-Prime, Gradient Ventures (Google’s AI fund), and Golden Ventures, BenchSci has raised over $200 million. Our platform accelerates science at 16 top-20 pharmaceutical companies and over 4,500 leading research centers worldwide. For more information about BenchSci, visit www.benchsci.com.

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BenchSci

Diane Hepps, MPH

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