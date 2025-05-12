Belite Bio to Participate in Four Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that the executive management team will participate in four upcoming investor conferences. Details of the presentations are as follows:

Deutsche Bank Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference (Virtual) May 15, 2025, at 12:30 pm ET, corporate presentation

H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ (New York, NY) May 20, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET, fireside chat

Stifel 2025 Ophthalmology Forum (Virtual) May 27, 2025, at 11:00 am ET, fireside chat

Benchmark's Healthcare House Call One-on-One Conference (Virtual) May 29, 2025, at 12:45 pm ET, fireside chat



Webcast Link Instructions

A webcast of each presentation can be accessed under the "Events" tab on the investor relations section of the Belite Bio website at: https://investors.belitebio.com/presentations-events/events. The replays will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, such as Stargardt disease type 1 (STGD1) and Geographic Atrophy (GA) in advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), in addition to specific metabolic diseases. Belite’s lead candidate, Tinlarebant, an oral therapy intended to reduce the accumulation of toxins in the eye, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 study (DRAGON) and a Phase 2/3 study (DRAGON II) in adolescent STGD1 subjects and a Phase 3 study (PHOENIX) in subjects with GA. For more information, follow us on X, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook or visit us at www.belitebio.com.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Jennifer Wu

ir@belitebio.com

Julie Fallon

belite@argotpartners.com