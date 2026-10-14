Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Names Catherine Jennings as President

Experienced global healthcare leader to accelerate innovation and



expand its impact for laboratories, clinicians and patients.

BREA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, a Danaher company and a global leader in clinical diagnostics, today announced the appointment of Catherine "Cat" Jennings as President. In this role, Jennings will lead the company's strategic, operational and organizational priorities, applying a culture of continuous improvement to accelerate innovation, strengthen global impact and help laboratories and clinicians deliver better patient outcomes.

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics today announced the appointment of Catherine "Cat" Jennings as President.

Jennings brings more than 20 years of healthcare industry leadership experience and a proven track record of driving growth, innovation and transformation across global healthcare organizations. She joins Beckman Coulter Diagnostics from Boston Scientific, where she most recently served as President of Vascular Therapies, leading a global business of approximately $2 billion in annual revenue.

"Cat is an accomplished healthcare leader with a strong track record of driving growth, fostering innovation and developing high-performing teams," said Kevin O'Reilly, Group Executive, Danaher Diagnostics. "As part of Danaher's connected diagnostics ecosystem, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics brings together deep expertise, global scale and customer partnership to address some of healthcare's toughest challenges. Cat's leadership will help us accelerate innovation and expand the impact of diagnostic solutions around the world."

"It is an honor to join Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, a company with a remarkable legacy of innovation and a mission deeply aligned with my passion for improving patient outcomes," said Jennings. "Diagnostics play a critical role in helping clinicians make informed decisions. I look forward to collaborating closely with customers, healthcare providers and partners around the world to solve some of the most demanding problems in diagnostics and help bring meaningful innovation to patients faster."

Jennings earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Georgetown University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of California, Los Angeles.

As President, Jennings will build on Beckman Coulter Diagnostics' strong foundation, global scale and commitment to advancing healthcare through diagnostics. Around the world, more than one million tests per hour are run on Beckman Coulter Diagnostics laboratory systems, impacting approximately 1.2 billion patients and more than three million clinicians annually. Cat will lead the company as it continues to expand diagnostic insights that help laboratories, healthcare providers and health systems deliver better patient outcomes.

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About Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

A global leader in advanced diagnostics, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics has challenged convention to elevate the diagnostic laboratory's role in improving patient health for more than 90 years. Our mission is to Relentlessly Reimagine Healthcare, One Diagnosis at a Time – and we do this by applying the power of science, technology and the passion and creativity of our teams. Our diagnostic solutions are used in complex clinical testing, and are found in hospitals, reference laboratories and physician office settings around the globe. We exist to deliver smarter, faster diagnostic solutions that move the needle forward from what's now to what's next. We do this by accelerating care with an extensive clinical menu, scalable lab automation technologies, insightful clinical informatics, and optimized lab performance services. Beckman Coulter is part of the Danaher Corporation family of global science and technology companies. Headquartered in Brea, Calif., it has more than 10,000 global team members.

About Danaher

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to advancing the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through our connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, we work side by side with customers to solve many of their most complex scientific and clinical challenges—accelerating the moment scientific discovery becomes human impact. Powered by the Danaher Business System, our advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Through continuous improvement and operational excellence, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide are focused on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life around the world, while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. That's Innovation at the speed of life. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

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SOURCE Beckman Coulter Inc