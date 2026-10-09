Opinion: How Abogen went from COVID hype to a $7.8B Novartis deal

Novartis’ agreement with Abogen Biosciences stands out even in today’s increasingly busy biotech licensing market.

The agreement gives Novartis an exclusive worldwide license to ABO2203, Abogen’s mRNA-encoded CD19×CD3 T cell engager being developed for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases, plus exclusive options to license additional programs from Abogen’s RNA platform. Abogen will get $575 million upfront and could receive up to roughly $7.2 billion more if all options are exercised and development, regulatory and commercial milestones are met, plus potential royalties.

From my vantage point working on healthcare investment banking transactions across U.S. and Asian markets, the $575 million upfront makes the deal notable. The buyer makes it more so.

Novartis has made RNA therapeutics—which it broadly calls xRNA—one of its three advanced technology platforms and has committed substantial capital to the field. Recent transactions include partnerships with Argo Biopharma and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and the $12 billion acquisition of Avidity Biosciences, announced last October.

ABO2203 also fits another Novartis priority: deeper B cell depletion in autoimmune disease. Novartis has explicitly highlighted immune reset as a goal in its immunology pipeline and has been pursuing this approach through CAR T therapies, although several trials were recently paused following patient deaths. ABO2203 offers a different way to pursue that goal using an RNA-encoded T cell engager.

A $575 million upfront commitment from a buyer with that level of RNA experience is therefore meaningful—not only for ABO2203 as an asset, but for Abogen’s broader move beyond infectious disease prevention. That matters because Abogen was built up during the COVID boom, when much of the attention was tied to a vaccine opportunity that ultimately faded.

Built during the COVID boom

Abogen was founded in 2019 by Bo Ying, who had previously worked on oligonucleotide and mRNA programs at Moderna and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals. From the start, the company aimed to build an mRNA and delivery platform across infectious disease, oncology and other therapeutic areas.

Then COVID arrived and transformed the company.

As Moderna became one of the defining biotech stories of the pandemic, China had yet to develop a domestic mRNA vaccine. That put Abogen in a favorable position as capital and attention flooded into the field.

Its COVID vaccine received clearance to start clinical trials in China in June 2020 and reached Phase 3 in 2021. Financing followed rapidly. Abogen raised more than $700 million in August 2021 and another $300 million that November.

The COVID vaccine remained the program attracting the most external attention. While the vaccine did not fail in the conventional sense—it completed a large global Phase 3 program and received emergency-use authorization in Indonesia in September 2022—it did not catch the commercial wave. By the time Abogen’s vaccine rolled out, billions of vaccine doses had already been administered, Omicron had altered the trajectory of the pandemic and mass vaccination campaigns were winding down.

The product reached regulatory authorization, but the commercial opportunity that had attracted so much capital largely disappeared. By 2024, development partner Walvax terminated further clinical development of Abogen’s original COVID vaccine.

Abogen’s COVID-19 mRNA vaccine on display at China’s Military Museum in Beijing / Courtesy of Lewis Zhang

By then, the question was no longer whether Abogen could develop a good COVID vaccine but whether it could build a meaningful pipeline beyond the COVID program that had driven its financing boom.

How ABO2203 brought the transition into view

The company continued building out programs across vaccines and therapeutics, but few attracted the same level of external attention as its pandemic-era work. ABO2203 changed that.

Rather than using mRNA to encode a viral antigen, ABO2203 uses the modality to instruct cells to produce a CD19×CD3 T cell engager (TCE) in vivo.

At the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research in April 2026, Abogen reported updated data from nine patients with relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the dose-escalation stage. The patients had received a median of four prior lines of therapy, and all had experienced disease advance after CD20-targeted treatment.

ABO2203’s early safety profile was notable. No dose-limiting toxicities, cytokine release syndrome (CRS) or immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) were reported across the dose levels tested. The pharmacokinetics help explain why the approach may behave differently from conventional protein TCEs. Abogen reported a flatter and more sustained exposure of the encoded TCE than was seen with an identical TCE delivered as a protein. The biotech has suggested that the lower peak exposure could help mitigate cytokine release.

There was also an early efficacy signal. Response rates to ABO2203 increased depending on the dose, with overall response rates of 33%, 67% and 100% across the low-, medium- and high-dose cohorts, respectively. The highest-dose cohort also reached a 100% complete response rate in the updated presentation.

Beyond cancer, Abogen has also begun testing ABO2203 for autoimmune indications, and these data may be even more relevant to Novartis’ strategic rationale. A Cell study published in September described three patients with refractory secondary immune thrombocytopenia who after taking ABO2203 achieved rapid, complete peripheral B cell depletion, sustained depletion in bone marrow and durable platelet recovery through six months of follow-up. Only mild adverse events were reported, with no CRS.

Three patients are far too few to establish efficacy or safety. What they do show is that the same mRNA-encoded TCE architecture can produce a biological and clinical signal outside of oncology. That extension into B cell–mediated autoimmune disease makes the program particularly relevant to Novartis’ existing interest in immune reset.

What Novartis is actually underwriting

The deal structure reflects both sides of the opportunity: Novartis is paying $575 million upfront for ABO2203 while securing options on follow-on programs from Abogen’s RNA platform. Similar to its earlier multi-asset partnerships with Argo Biopharma, this arrangement allows Novartis to back a lead asset while retaining access to additional programs as they emerge.

For Abogen, the more important inflection is that the company is no longer being judged primarily on the promise of its RNA platform; it now has a Big Pharma–backed asset in the clinic, with early results supporting its potential use in cancer and autoimmune disease. Five years ago, more than $1 billion of private capital backed the company during the COVID vaccine boom; today, Novartis is committing $575 million upfront to a therapeutic asset generated from those capabilities.

ABO2203 remains early, and larger oncology and autoimmune cohorts will be the next test. Beyond that, additional programs will show whether the same RNA capabilities can support a broader therapeutic pipeline. For Novartis, its investment buys a front-row seat to that evolution.

