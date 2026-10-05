DeeDee DeMan is founder and CEO of Bench International, the global life sciences executive search and advisory firm she founded more than five decades ago. Throughout her career, she has advised public and private life sciences companies on the selection of board directors and C-suite leaders, with a particular focus on leadership, governance and organizational fit. DeMan is chairwoman of the board of Mammogen and a graduate of Drexel University’s corporate governance program. She was the first life sciences executive recruiter named to the PharmaVOICE 100 and is a Hall of Fame inductee of the National Association of Women Business Owners.