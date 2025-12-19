SUBSCRIBE
Beacon Therapeutics to Present at the 44th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 19, 2025 | 
LONDON and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Therapeutics Holdings Limited (‘Beacon Therapeutics’ or ‘the Company’), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to save and restore vision in people with rare and prevalent ocular diseases, today announced that Lance Baldo, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Beacon Therapeutics, will present a company overview at the 44th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference being held January 12-15, 2025 in San Francisco, US.

The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, 13th January at 2:30 PM PT.

The Company completed enrollment in its pivotal VISTA trial evaluating lead ocular gene therapy candidate, laru-zova, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) in July 2025 and expects twelve-month topline data in the second half of 2026.

Most recently, Beacon announced that it had treated the first patient in its LANDSCAPE clinical trial of laru-zova for patients with XLRP, evaluating the safety of bilateral administration.

About Beacon Therapeutics
Beacon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to saving and restoring sight for people living with rare and prevalent ocular diseases. The Company is harnessing the transformative power of gene therapy to deliver the most meaningful outcomes for severe ocular diseases. Beacon’s pipeline currently targets devastating blinding retinal diseases such as X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and geographic atrophy.

Beacon Therapeutics’ investors include Forbion, Syncona Limited, Oxford Science Enterprises, TCGX and Advent Life Sciences, among others. Learn more about Beacon Therapeutics at beacontx.com and follow on LinkedIn for more updates.

Contact:
info@beacontx.com

Media & Investors:
beacon@icrhealthcare.com


