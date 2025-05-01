SUBSCRIBE
BD to Present at Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference

May 1, 2025 | 
1 min read

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that it will present at the Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 1:00 pm Eastern Time.

The live webcast of BD's presentation can be accessed from the BD investor relations website, investors.bd.com. A replay of the event will be available on the same webpage following its conclusion.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X (formerly Twitter) @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson

Contacts:







Media:                                                                               

Investors:

Troy Kirkpatrick                                                                 

Adam Reiffe

VP, Public Relations                 

Sr. Director, Investor Relations

858.617.2361                           

201.847.6927

troy.kirkpatrick@bd.com           

adam.reiffe@bd.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-to-present-at-bank-of-america-securities-health-care-conference-302443046.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

New Jersey Events
Becton, Dickinson and Company
